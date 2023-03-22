Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Border West wanted to prevent Gophers recruit Isaac Asuma from getting to the basket. The Buccaneers set out to step in and take a charge whenever Asuma drove the lane.

It worked. But the plan didn't account for Cherry's Noah Sundquist.

The sophomore guard made up for Asuma's foul trouble, pouring in 30 points as Cherry got past Border West 68-55 Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A boys' basketball state tournament.

Border West is a cooperative program of three schools — Wheaton, Herman-Norcross and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley — that are near the Minnesota-South Dakota border.

The Tigers held an 18-14 lead when Asuma picked up his third foul with 7:37 to play in the first half. Sundquist and two younger Asumas, cousins freshman Noah and eighth grader Isaiah, made sure the Tigers didn't relinquish their slim lead.

The second half was much of the same as Isaac Asuma picked up his fourth foul with 12:26 remaining and the Tigers leading 43-39.

Border West closed withing a basket, 52-50, when Isaac Asuma returned with 5:10 remaining. Sixteen seconds later, he penetrated and kicked to Carson Brown for a three-pointer, then hit a driving lay-up.

The Tigers controlled the game after that.

Isaac Asuma finished with 11 points 11, rebounds and seven assists in his limited playing time.

The Buccaneers (26-3) were led by senior forward Clint Determan with 19 points.