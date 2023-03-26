An encore one year in the making demanded the best from defending Class 4A boys basketball state tournament champion Park Center and runner-up Wayzata alike.

Only this time, the Trojans shed their second-place finish for a champion's trophy. And they got there on the back of Jackson McAndrew.

Listed as a 6-9 guard, McAndrew fueled Wayzata's 75-71 victory by scoring 13 of his team's final 14 points in regulation and overtime on Saturday at the Target Center.

No. 3 seed Wayzata (27-4) was making its third consecutive championship game appearance. The Trojans won in 2021 and lost last season.

Saturday's rematch with Park Center started with a 6-0 Pirates advantage. Not to worry for Wayzata, which lost the first three games of the season, then won 17 in a row. The Trojans' only loss since Dec. 13 was to Eden Prairie on Valentine's Day.

Park Center had built a sizable first-half advantage fueled by superior rebounding. When Pirates senior CJ O'Hara put back a teammate's missed shot, Park Center led 28-19 with 6:44 remaining. The Pirates held an 11-4 rebounding advantage at that point, and they finished the first half ahead 10-4 in second-chance points.

Resilient Wayzata found its footing, allowing just four points the rest of the first half and scoring 17 points of its own. The Trojans converted nine Park Center lost possessions into a 12-0 advantage in points off turnovers. They also cranked up the pace, scored 10 points on fast breaks compared to just two for the Pirates.

Wayzata held a 36-32 halftime lead. As the second half began, the teams whittled their scoring differential to a single point. As a result, each basket ushered in a new lead.

A feeling of uncertainty, brought on by the fast lead changes, remained even as Park Center appeared to be pulling away. Wayzata simply wouldn't allow its championship-game streak to go out with a whimper.

Sure enough, the Trojans drew even. McAndrew converted all three of his free-throw attempts after being fouled on a three-pointer and tied the game 64-64 with 3:52 remaining.

No. 1 seed Park Center (28-3) had no answer for McAndrew down the stretch. He led all players with 25 points.