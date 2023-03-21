Orono, the No. 2 seed in Class 3A. built a lead then reached 16 points early in the second half Tuesday, providing enough of a cushion to hold off determined Hermantown 84-82 in the quarterfinals of the boys basketball state tournament at WIlliams Arena.
Isaiah Hagen scored 35 points and Kyle Kallenbach 20, including four three-pointers, for the Spartans. Abraham Soumis had 34 points and Blake Schmitz 21 for Hermantown, which cut the lead to just three with 13.9 seconds remaining.
High Schools
