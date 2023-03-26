Taison Chatman walked to the free throw line calmly, twice in the last 16 seconds. The game was in his hands.

Chatman made all four free throws as Totino-Grace held on for a 50-46 victory over DeLaSalle, successfully defending its Class 3A state title in the boys basketball state tournament Saturday at Target Center.

The score was nearly identical to that of a year ago, when the Eagles beat DeLaSalle 50-44 in the finale.

Chatman, a 6-4 senior guard, made it 49-46 with his final two free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining. He then used his length to hinder DeLaSalle leading scorer Nasir Whitlock on a potential game-tying three-point shot that came up short with 3 seconds remaining.

Junior forward Isaiah Johnson added a free throw with 2 seconds left after grabbing the defensive rebound. Johnson also had a free throw to put an end to a DeLaSalle 9-0 run that made it 44-39 with 3:46 remaining.

Chatman, committed to Ohio State for college, finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the intense and physical matchup.

The Eagles tried to get a body on Whitlock, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, as often as possible, whether he had the ball or not. They also tried to make Whitlock play at a faster tempo, and he periodically lost his footing on drives. Whitlock, committed to Lehigh for college, finished with 19 points on 5-for-20 shooting, with five rebounds and four assists.