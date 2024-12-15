The trends we spotted this year at Twin Cities restaurants

This was the year that chains noticed the Twin Cities as a market ready to embrace the sweet stuff. Paris Baguette and Tous les Jours, both South Korean-born bakeries, opened their first and second Minnesota locations in 2024, respectively. Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe, which got its start in Texas, also opened a second location, at the Mall of America. On the savory side, we welcomed more outlets of Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has ties to the family of former Golden Gopher basketballer Kris Humphries. Steak and Ale, the chain that once was, chose Burnsville for its first comeback; expect more of those beloved salad bars to land in the Midwest soon. And just recently a revival of the Mexican chain Chi-Chi’s was announced. Its first locations will be in Minnesota, where the chain was born. Meanwhile, homegrown “Minne-chain” restaurants expanded prolifically this year. We said hello to new locations of Red Cow, Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks, Treats, Hope Breakfast Bar, Nashville Coop, MyBurger, Centro, Punch Pizza, Cafe Ceres and Mother Dough Bakery. (Sharyn Jackson)