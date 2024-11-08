The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

Punch is big in my family’s restaurant rotation, and I was thrilled earlier this year when they opened one yet even closer to my home, near the West End in St. Louis Park. I’ve already been there a bunch, and I always get the same thing: the margherita with mozzarella di Bufala and extra sauce. But this week, I decided to go a little wild and get some toppings. YOLO, right? I was holding a squirmy toddler who was insistent on getting an apple juice as soon as possible, so my time with the menu was short. I impulsively picked the Siciliana ($14.40), with crispy prosciutto, plump green olives and artichoke hearts. The artichokes and olives gave the pie a brininess I didn’t know I needed, and the prosciutto crunched almost like croutons, bringing some new texture to Punch’s signature sloshy middle (of which I am a fan, though I know it’s controversial). I didn’t miss my “usual” one bit. (S.J.)