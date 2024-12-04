These 5 new Twin Cities area sports bars aim to score big with fans

January: The Rabbit Hole is slated to debut the early part of the month in the former AxeBridge Wine Co. space in the North Loop, according to co-owner Joe Berg. The owner of the former Library Bar and Pourhouse, Berg has teamed with industry heavy hitters including Tom Pivec (operating partner, Lord Fletcher’s Old Lake Lodge), Deepak Nath, Craig Dauffenbach and Jay Ellinger to open the contemporary sports bar. More than 40 screens will be tuned into women’s and men’s sports. Look for sports bar food cranked up a few notches as well as other fare, including mahi tacos, tuna tartare, tater tot hot dish, smash burgers and steak. “There’s a lot of competition in that field and we’d like to stand out,” Berg said.