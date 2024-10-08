Heather’s all-day cafe opens in Minnetonka

Once again there are hot cups of coffee being poured on Chicago Avenue at George Floyd Square. Bichota has opened at 3740 Chicago Av. S. in Minneapolis Originally a whole bean importer/supplier, the company is committed to transparency, supporting workers both from where it sources the beans and the ones inside the storefront, and uplifting the community. According to its company values, “Bichota will be on the block in the neighborhoods where specialty coffee is usually not found. Not only do we want to serve coffee with the flavors of their homeland, we see ourselves as an anti-gentrification and displacement force too. This means we want to be a responsible steward of space by following community’s vision for itself.”