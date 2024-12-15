After a string of years when closings were the headline, Twin Cities restaurants’ post-pandemic comeback is a sure thing. The evidence? The Taste team was covering openings almost nonstop, with more than 160 restaurants debuting in 2024.
More than 160 Twin Cities restaurants opened in 2024
It’s official: Restaurants are back.
Here’s a look at some of the notable new places for grabbing a bite, going on a special date, or going along for the ride as chefs break new culinary ground.
Read on for a summary of the restaurant revolving door of 2024, or you can see the entire roster of our reporting at Restaurant Roll Call.
January
Openings: 15 Closings: 4
The year started strong with one of the year’s best restaurants, Bûcheron, bringing farm-to-table cuisine with a lumberjack’s sensibility into Minneapolis’ Kingfield neighborhood, while Dario took pasta to new heights in the North Loop. The winter months also brought a slate of cafes from SK Coffee, Blackwater Coffee and C.R.E.A.M. Cafe, plus casual fare from Parcelle Organics, Bina’s and Smorgie’s. Nico’s Tacos, Ono Hawaiian Plates, Mr. Paul’s Po’boys and Jams, My Burger and Revival Smoked Meats were all in expansion mode.
We said goodbye to First Draft Tap Haus, Arepa Bar at the Midtown Global Market and a St. Paul long-timer, Salut Bar Americain.
February
Openings: 8 Closings: 3
Gia wowed south Minneapolis with ever-changing Italian seasonal fare, while Berlin brought music and schnitzel to the North Loop. We got new outlets from Bebe Zito (Woodbury), Itton Ramen (Burnsville), Dave’s Hot Chicken (St. Paul) and Cafe Ceres (south Minneapolis). In coffee, SunBean and Càphin kept us fueled up.
But Galactic Pizza’s 20-year run on Lyndale Avenue ended, and the metro area’s last Pannekoeken Huis closed for good.
March
Openings: 10 Closings: 7
Hopkins scored with the opening of Pink Ivy, with its veggie-forward global flavors. Eden Prairie welcomed Keefer Court’s return to the Asia Mall. In Minneapolis, A Bar of Their Own put a spotlight on women’s sports, while TokiDoki Burger introduced us to Japanese McDonald’s-style burgers. Spring Park got nutrient-rich treats at Vitalist by Sarah H. And Klassics Kitchen + Cocktails brought Guyanese and Southern dishes to downtown Minneapolis.
March was a sad month for Apoy, which closed after five years of serving adobo and pancit in Kingfield. McCoy’s Public House ended a 20-year run in St. Louis Park. And Tori 44’s ramen era in Minneapolis’ Victory neighborhood came to a close.
April
Openings: 11 Closings: 4
One of our Best Restaurants of the Year, Diane’s Place, made its daytime debut in northeast Minneapolis. Top chef Jorge Guzmán introduced Chilango across from Bde Maka Ska. Coastal Seafoods expanded its cafe experience in St. Paul. Picnic became a hot spot for charcuterie boards and pop-ups in Linden Hills. And the Wrecktangle Crew added wraps to its pizza roster at its new Wrap stand in Graze food hall.
The vegan and gluten-free bakery Hark Cafe closed up in the Warehouse District. Midtown Global Market said goodbye to Soul to Soul Smokehouse. And the short-lived Fool Me Once closed in Lyn-Lake.
May
Openings: 14 Closings: 2
The biggest news since 2020? Convention Grill finally reopened its retro burger joint in Edina. Also in Edina, Jester Concepts stepped out into the suburbs with Starling. Popular blog Fit Foodie Finds opened Hodgepodge food truck at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley. In coffee and casual fare, Qamaria brought Yemeni coffee to Little Canada and Bom Dia Treats started slinging healthy bowls in the Warehouse District. Chez Annalise billed itself as Minnesota’s first “cannabakery.”
Protagonist Kitchen & Bar closed after two years in Richfield, and Elk River lost the 58-year-old Daddy-O’s Cafe.
June
Openings: 24 Closings: 6
Daytime dining had a great month, with the introduction of Darling in Seward, Gatherings Cafe at the Minneapolis American Indian Center, Hope Breakfast Bar in Woodbury and Edina, Paris Baguette in Maple Grove and Oh Crepe in Edina. New places to drink included Rail Werks Brewing Depot in Columbia Heights, Ava in the North Loop, Brühaven for coffee and beer near Loring Park, and L2, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar at Tii Cup in Uptown. Sebastian Joe’s gave the Kingfield neighborhood a much-requested expansion of their ice cream treats. And Alary’s Bar returned in St. Paul.
June closings hit an emotional nerve with the losses of Tavern on Grand, the institution for walleye on Grand Avenue in St. Paul; Peppers & Fries on E. Lake Street; Thai Basil in Stillwater; Eli’s Food & Cocktails in Minneapolis; and the beloved south Minneapolis spot i.e.-Italian Eatery.
July
Openings: 11 Closings: 0
Northeast had two great grills fire up this month, at Vinai (one of our Best New Restaurants) and Black Duck Spirits & Hearth. Beckett’s brought burgers and bar snacks back to Lyn-Lake, and Local Rumor brought colorful murals and comfort food to St. Paul. Steak and Ale launched the return of the salad bar in Burnsville. Vellee Deli found a new home in Brooklyn Park. And Gray Fox Coffee and Nashville Coop both added locations.
August
Openings: 10 Closings: 2
Late-night dining got livelier with the addition of Barcelona’s tapas in the North Loop, while south Minneapolis got a neighborhood delight in Lynette. Lake Elmo Inn opened 1881 in St. Paul’s grand Union Depot. And Dexter’s brought upscale sports bar food to 50th and France. Centro, Backstory Coffee Roasters and Hope Breakfast Bar added new locations. And Tender Lovin’ Chix got a stationary home on Lyndale Avenue after its food truck era.
Finnegans Brew Co. left its downtown home to take residence at Fulton Brewery, and Eat Street Crossing food hall founding stand Ouro Pizzaria closed up its Brazilian pizza joint.
September
Openings: 14 Closings: 8
Boketto brought high-end steakhouse energy to St. Louis Park’s West End. New northeast Minneapolis bars WildChld and Small Hours added to the nightlife scene. Breakfast got more fun thanks to Hey Bear in St. Paul, and Hola Coffee and Momo Korean Egg Drop in Minneapolis. Wells Roadside’s retro burger joint opened in a former St. Louis Park drive-in. And Savage said hello to GoGi Korean BBQ.
But we lost some longtime eateries this fall, too. Chicago’s Taste Authority stopped slinging Windy City-style hot dogs after 20 years. Axels closed its flagship location after 29 years. Beirut’s beloved Lebanese cuisine left West St. Paul for Rosemount. And TGI Fridays and Red Lobster both closed multiple metro locations.
October
Openings: 19 Closings: 4
It was a big welcome back to a few blasts from the past: Mickey’s Diner finally reopened in downtown St. Paul after a five-year closure, Du Nord Cocktail Room came back to the E. Lake Street area, and Walkin’ Dog returned to the Northstar Center after a long renovation. Aster House (on St. Anthony Main) and Eloise (in Wayzata) were two new restaurants to open with a retro supper club vibe. And there was lots of growth this month: Heather’s expanded to Minnetonka, Grackle (from Andover’s Margie’s team) came to Maple Grove, Mother Dough Bakery opened a new location in the Mill District of Minneapolis, Berry Sweet Kitchen added breakfast to Apple Valley, Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks took over the old Michelangelo’s in south Minneapolis, and Keys Cafe added a new one in Stillwater.
But Fast Eddie’s Pizza couldn’t hold on in south Minneapolis, despite a neighborhood push to save it. Devil’s Advocate found its concept too dark for Stillwater. Slice Brothers Pizza shut down its downtown St. Paul spot. And Union Hmong Kitchen moved out of Graze food hall in the North Loop.
November
Openings: 17 Closings: 3
Minari’s dim sum is a draw in northeast Minneapolis. Linden Hills welcomed burgers and rotisserie chicken at Le Burger 4304. And Mothership Pizza Paradise brought Italian favorites to 50th and France. Aki’s BreadHaus moved into bigger digs in Northeast and opened its new wine bar, WunderBar. Russell’s Bar & Grill came to St. Paul. We got new locations of Parlour Bar (Excelsior), Soul Bowl (north Minneapolis) and Francis Burger Joint (E. Lake Street). And Toastique opened its first Minnesota spot for fancy toast in Wayzata.
Black Sheep put out the coal fire on Eat Street. Wuollet Bakery lost another in a string of closings, this time on Grand Avenue in St. Paul. The groundbreaking distillery cocktail room at Tattersall completed its relocation to River Falls, Wis.
December
Openings: 8 (so far) Closings: 1 (so far)
Just because the year is coming to a close doesn’t mean restaurant openings are taking a break. So far this month, we’ve welcomed Saturday Dumpling Co., Razava Bread Co., Los Ocampo, Pizza Pub Prime, Bar Revival, Stargazer, Parlay Kitchen & Bar and Altera.
Sadly, Lyndale Avenue institution Red Dragon will pour its last Wondrous Punch on Dec. 29.
Diane’s Place shares the chef’s exquisite take on the classic Hmong food she grew up cooking.