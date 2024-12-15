More than 160 Twin Cities restaurants opened in 2024

It was a big welcome back to a few blasts from the past: Mickey’s Diner finally reopened in downtown St. Paul after a five-year closure, Du Nord Cocktail Room came back to the E. Lake Street area, and Walkin’ Dog returned to the Northstar Center after a long renovation. Aster House (on St. Anthony Main) and Eloise (in Wayzata) were two new restaurants to open with a retro supper club vibe. And there was lots of growth this month: Heather’s expanded to Minnetonka, Grackle (from Andover’s Margie’s team) came to Maple Grove, Mother Dough Bakery opened a new location in the Mill District of Minneapolis, Berry Sweet Kitchen added breakfast to Apple Valley, Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks took over the old Michelangelo’s in south Minneapolis, and Keys Cafe added a new one in Stillwater.