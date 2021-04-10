The final day of the high school basketball championships runs all day at Target Center with Wayzata and Cretin-Derham hall playing for the big-school title and Minnehaha Academy looking to win the 3A championship in its game against Alexandria.

Title game schedule. (Tap on the link for score updates and game reports)

1A: Hayfield vs. Hancock, 1 p.m.

2A: Waseca vs Caledonia 3 p.m.

3A: Minnehaha Academy vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.

4A: Wayzata vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

