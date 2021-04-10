The final day of the high school basketball championships runs all day at Target Center with Wayzata and Cretin-Derham hall playing for the big-school title and Minnehaha Academy looking to win the 3A championship in its game against Alexandria.
Star Tribune boys' basketball hub
Title game schedule. (Tap on the link for score updates and game reports)
1A: Hayfield vs. Hancock, 1 p.m.
2A: Waseca vs Caledonia 3 p.m.
3A: Minnehaha Academy vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
4A: Wayzata vs. Cretin-Derham Hall
More on the tournament:
Ron Haggstrom's game predictions
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
