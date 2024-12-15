Gophers land Marshall RB A.J. Turner from transfer portal

Turner fills a need in the backfield with the expiring eligibility of Marcus Major and Jaren Mangham and the entry into the transfer portal of Sieh Bangura and Jordan Nubin. The 6-0, 195-pound Turner could become a complement to star running back Darius Taylor because of his speed and explosiveness. The Hampton, Va., native, who made his official visit this weekend, averaged 8.3 yards per carry this season, bolstered by runs of 88, 80, 69 and 67 yards. Turner also caught eight passes for 68 yards and two TDs. He has two years of eligibility remaining.