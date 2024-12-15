The Gophers continued construction on their 2025 football roster, adding a trio of transfer players, including an all-conference running back.
Gophers land Marshall RB A.J. Turner from transfer portal
The speedy back, who rushed for 864 yards this season, highlights three transfer additions.
A.J. Turner, who rushed for 864 yards and six touchdowns and earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors for Marshall this season, committed to Minnesota on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Gophers landed a pair of FCS level transfers — Illinois State defensive lineman Steven Curtis and North Carolina Central cornerback Jaylen Bowden.
Turner fills a need in the backfield with the expiring eligibility of Marcus Major and Jaren Mangham and the entry into the transfer portal of Sieh Bangura and Jordan Nubin. The 6-0, 195-pound Turner could become a complement to star running back Darius Taylor because of his speed and explosiveness. The Hampton, Va., native, who made his official visit this weekend, averaged 8.3 yards per carry this season, bolstered by runs of 88, 80, 69 and 67 yards. Turner also caught eight passes for 68 yards and two TDs. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Curtis, 6-5 and 255 pounds, played two seasons for the Redbirds and will have two years of eligibility remaining. In his first season as a starter this fall, Curtis played in 14 games, making 46 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, posting four sacks, forcing two fumbles and collecting eight quarterback hurries.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native made his official visit to Minnesota this weekend. He also received interest from Boston College, Cincinnati and Kentucky.
Bowden, 6-2 and 155 pounds, played in 10 games this season, making 19 tackles, intercepting one pass and breaking up seven passes. The Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek High School graduate visited Minnesota this weekend and also received interest from Wake Forest and James Madison, among others. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Sunday’s additions join Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron and Purdue tight end Drew Biber in transferring to Minnesota since the portal opened last Monday.
