The Gophers on Thursday added a tight end from the transfer portal when former Purdue player Drew Biber announced he’s joining Minnesota’s program.
Drew Biber, who made 13 catches in 2024, will arrive with one season of eligibility remaining.
Biber, 6-5 and 245 pounds, had 13 receptions for 113 yards as a junior this season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. The Cedarburg, Wis., native also played on special teams in his three seasons with the Boilermakers.
Biber joins former Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron in committing to the Gophers out of the transfer portal.
Taylor, Baranowski, Lindsey returning in 2025
Gophers running back Darius Taylor announced through the Dinkytown Athletes collective that he is returning to Minnesota his junior season. Last week, Taylor, the team’s leading rusher, announced a partnership with the Roy mobile app that he “isn’t going anywhere.’’
Joining Taylor in saying they’re returning to the Gophers in 2025 with Dinkytown Athletes were linebacker Maverick Baranowski and quarterback Drake Lindsey.
Baranowski had 59 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, on is way to earning All-Big Ten honorable mention this season. Lindsey played in two games as a true freshman this season and could be the front-runner to start in 2025.
