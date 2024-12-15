Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell took some time after Friday’s practice to discuss the MVP race with the Minnesota Star Tribune. A contender for NFL Coach of the Year in large part because of how he and his staff have transformed Darnold, O’Connell led off by saying any accolades the Vikings receive hinge on everyone staying present and prepared for the Bears this week, the Seahawks in Seattle next week, the Packers at home Dec. 29 and, of course, the Lions in Detroit the first weekend of January.