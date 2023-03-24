Hayden Tibbits made a pull-up jumper in the lane with 1.1 seconds left, lifting Wayzata to a 79-77 victory over Lakeville North in the Class 4A semifinals of the boys basketball tournament Thursday at Target Center.
Wayzata twice held double-digit leads in the second half, but Lakeville North wiped both away with strong second-half shooting. Tibbits, a first-team Star Tribune All-Metro selection, finished with 24 points. Forward James McAndrews led the Trojans with 28 points.
Nolan Winter and Hudson Vaith each scored 24 points for Lakeville North.
