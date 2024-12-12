Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was the only Vikings player on the active roster held out of Thursday’s walkthrough.
Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore remains sidelined Thursday; edge rusher Pat Jones II returns
Gilmore has not practiced since exiting the Dec. 1 win over the Cardinals with a hamstring strain.
The 34-year-old defender continues to recover from a left hamstring strain suffered in the Dec. 1 win against the Cardinals. Gilmore did not play in Sunday’s win against the Falcons.
Edge rusher Pat Jones II (knee) returned to the practice field. His reps were limited after missing the Falcons game. The Vikings also capped reps for edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh) and running back Aaron Jones, who is listed with a new back injury. Jones had not been on the injury report since last month when he dealt with a rib issue.
The Vikings held a rare padded practice on Wednesday ahead of their Monday night game against the Bears. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said the team would have “two good full-speed days on Friday and Saturday.”
The Bears practiced Thursday without running backs D’Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (concussion).
