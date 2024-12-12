3 Minnesotans are among 39 granted pardons from President Joe Biden

Lashawn Marrvinia Walker, 51, of Minneapolis: Walker pleaded guilty to nonviolent drug offenses in her 20s. She received early termination of her probationary sentence for her exemplary probation record. Since then, Walker has worked in the healthcare field, is an engaged parent, and regularly assists others in her community, including during the holidays when she helps serve dinner at a retirement home. “People in her community describe Ms. Walker as caring, good-hearted, and responsible. They also note her willingness to meaningfully help others.”