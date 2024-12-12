3 Minnesotans are among 39 granted pardons from President Joe Biden

Three Minnesotans are among the 39 who were granted pardons Thursday by President Joe Biden in the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history.
Another 1,500 had their sentences commuted by the president. A pardon relieves a person of guilt and punishment. Commuting a sentence reduces or eliminates the punishment but doesn’t exonerate the wrongdoing.
Those pardoned Thursday had been convicted of nonviolent crimes such as drug offenses and turned their lives around, White House lawyers said.
Here are details spelled out by the White House for each of the three Minnesotans and a woman from western Wisconsin (the list of those having their sentences commuted did not include the state where they reside):
Kelsie Lynn Becklin, 38, New Brighton: Becklin pleaded guilty to a nonviolent offense at age 21. After successfully serving her sentence, she furthered her education and recently completed a Ph.D. program. In addition to her graduate program research and academic writing, she mentors previously incarcerated individuals who also seek to pursue higher education. She is also an active volunteer in her community. “Friends and professors attest to her work ethic, dedication and genuine care for others.”
Sarah Jean Carlson, 49, Coon Rapids: Carlson pleaded guilty to a nonviolent offense and received early termination of her probationary sentence. Since then, she has furthered her education and worked in addiction counseling at a faith-based rehabilitation center. Carlson also volunteers in her local community and at her church. “Community members emphasize that she goes above and beyond to help as many people in crisis as possible.”
Lashawn Marrvinia Walker, 51, of Minneapolis: Walker pleaded guilty to nonviolent drug offenses in her 20s. She received early termination of her probationary sentence for her exemplary probation record. Since then, Walker has worked in the healthcare field, is an engaged parent, and regularly assists others in her community, including during the holidays when she helps serve dinner at a retirement home. “People in her community describe Ms. Walker as caring, good-hearted, and responsible. They also note her willingness to meaningfully help others.”
The list also includes one person from western Wisconsin:
Audrey Diane Simon, 63, of Prescott: Simon was convicted of a nonviolent offense. In the years since, she has worked in the field of addiction recovery and earned a bachelor’s degree and a permanent counseling license. She also contributes to her community through her church where she serves as a deacon and works in the church’s prison ministry. “Community members describe her as inspirational, trustworthy, positive and caring.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
