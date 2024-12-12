AG Ellison sues gunmaker Glock over design that makes them easily converted into automatic weapons

The lawsuit said that Glock has known for nearly 40 years that its semi-automatic handguns can be easily converted into illegal machine guns. In 1988, Glock founder Gaston Glock demonstrated a device that converted a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Ellison and O’Hara said some 65% of guns on the street are Glocks and that the manufacturer could easily fix the conversion problem with a design change.