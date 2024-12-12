Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit Thursday against Glock, claiming the gun manufacturer designs and touts weapons that are too easily converted into deadlier automatic firearms amid unprecedented increases in gun violence.
AG Ellison sues gunmaker Glock over design that makes them easily converted into automatic weapons
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and parents of slain St. Thomas graduate Charlie Johnson stood with attorney general in groundbreaking Hennepin County District Court lawsuit.
The lawsuit said that Glock has known for nearly 40 years that its semi-automatic handguns can be easily converted into illegal machine guns. In 1988, Glock founder Gaston Glock demonstrated a device that converted a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Ellison and O’Hara said some 65% of guns on the street are Glocks and that the manufacturer could easily fix the conversion problem with a design change.
Instead, Glock has continued to glorify and promote the “fun” of shooting a fully automatic handgun, in full knowledge both that its semi-automatic handguns can be quickly and easily converted into machine guns and that machine guns are illegal in the United States, Ellison’s lawsuit said.
Standing with Ellison in support of the Hennepin County District Court lawsuit were Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Greg and Veronique Johnson, the parents of 21-year-old Charlie Johnson, who died in gunfire outside the Monarch nightclub in May 2021 just hours before he was to graduate from the University of St. Thomas.
Greg Johnson of Golden Valley teared up as he talked of the privilege and sadness of speaking on behalf of his son while Ellison and O’Hara made the case that a precipitous spike in automatic gunfire has made the streets more deadly.
“We are in the business of trying to save people’s lives; that’s what this is about,” O’Hara said.
During a Capitol news conference, Ellison and O’Hara showed video from Glock in which the manufacturer touted how easily its guns can be converted to fire automatically, releasing a fusillade quickly by attaching a cheap — and illegal — switch device.
O’Hara said automatic gunfire didn’t exist in Minneapolis before 2020. He and Ellison stood beside a graphic showing that in 2020, only 154 shots fired in Minneapolis were from fully automatic weapons. By 2022, that number was 3,024. Last year it was 2,595.
“It’s obvious what the problem is, it’s switches,” O’Hara said.
Switches and fully automatic guns are already illegal in Minnesota, but still easy to obtain or make. “Why not go upstream,” Ellison said. “Why not stop the problem?”
Ellison said he is seeking both regulatory relief from the courts and monetary damages from the courts. He didn’t specify an amount.
Glock’s owned by an Austrian parent company with U.S. headquarters in Smyrna, Ga. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
A similar lawsuit was filed in New Jersey state courts on Thursday. Ellison is hopeful other states will sue as the matter advances in court. “People will see these cases are viable, important and they save lives,” he said.
