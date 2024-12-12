Vikings

Vikings big question: Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy at quarterback?

In this weekly video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling looks at a pressing issue for the Vikings.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 12, 2024 at 6:44PM
Vikings quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy, left, and Sam Darnold practice together during training camp in August before McCarthy sustained a season-ending knee injury. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Every week, Vikings reporter Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune will attempt to answer a big question facing the team. Vikings fans were chanting “M-V-P!” for quarterback Sam Darnold during Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. With Darnold playing so well for an 11-2 team, will the Vikings re-sign him or move on to first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy?

Do you have a big question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast. Subscribe to the Minnesota Star Tribune YouTube channel.

about the writer

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

See More

