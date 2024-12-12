Every week, Vikings reporter Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune will attempt to answer a big question facing the team. Vikings fans were chanting “M-V-P!” for quarterback Sam Darnold during Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. With Darnold playing so well for an 11-2 team, will the Vikings re-sign him or move on to first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy?
Vikings big question: Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy at quarterback?
In this weekly video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling looks at a pressing issue for the Vikings.
December 12, 2024 at 6:44PM
