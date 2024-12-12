Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of girls basketball teams

We are still two weeks away from Christmas and there are only seven unbeaten teams remaining in the top two classes. They are: New Prague (4-0) and Sartell-St. Stephen (4-0) in Class 4A, and Austin (4-0), Mahtomedi (2-0), Marshall (6-0), Monticello (4-0) and Rock Ridge (4-0) in Class 3A.