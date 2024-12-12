The start of the 2024-2025 girls basketball season has been topsy-turvy.
Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of girls basketball teams
High school basketball writer Ron Haggstrom’s ranking of the top girls programs in Minnesota.
We are still two weeks away from Christmas and there are only seven unbeaten teams remaining in the top two classes. They are: New Prague (4-0) and Sartell-St. Stephen (4-0) in Class 4A, and Austin (4-0), Mahtomedi (2-0), Marshall (6-0), Monticello (4-0) and Rock Ridge (4-0) in Class 3A.
Class 2A Providence Academy, led by junior standout Maddyn Greenway, climbs into the No. 1 spot after beating its fourth Class 4A school. The Lions own victories over No. 2 Maple Grove, No. 13 Eastview and No. 20 Lakeville North. Greenway’s three-point shooting led a dramatic comeback from a nine-point deficit late in the second half in a 82-75 victory over Maple Grove.
No. 5 Hopkins suffered its first loss, falling to Eastview 68-61 as it learns to play without 5-9 senior guard Tatum Woodson, their floor leader. She is sidelined because of a knee injury suffered in a 64-62 victory over Class 3A’s top team, No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Records through Wednesday, Dec. 11. Teams are Class 4A unless noted.
1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 8-0). Last week’s ranking: No. 2
2. Maple Grove (4-1). Last week: No. 3
3. Wayzata (4-1). Last week: No. 4
4. Eden Prairie (5-1). Last week: No. 5
5. Hopkins (6-1). Last week: No. 1
6. Minnetonka (4-1). Last week: No. 6
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 2-3). Last week: No. 7
8. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 5-0). Last week: No. 8
9. Marshall (Class 3A, 6-0). Last week: No. 9
10. Alexandria (Class 3A, 5-1). Last week: No. 10
11. St. Michael-Albertville (4-1). Last week: No. 11
12. Orono (Class 3A, 6-1). Last week: No. 12
13. Eastview (4-2). Last week: No. 20
14. Prior Lake (4-1). Last week: No. 14
15. Monticello (Class 3A, 4-0). Last week: No. 21
16. Mahtomedi (Class 3A, 4-0). Last week: No. 16
17. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 3-2). Last week: No. 13
18. Delano (Class 3A, 7-1). Last week: No. 17
19. Rosemount (3-2). Last week: No. 19
20. Lakeville North (1-3). Last week: No. 18
21. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 5-2). Last week: No. 15
22. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 3-1). Last week: No. 24
23. Hill-Murray (Class 3A, 2-2). Last week: No. 23
24. Goodhue (Class 1A, 5-0). Last week: No. 25
25. East Ridge (3-2). Last week: NR
Despite two losses, Alexandria remains in top 10 while Hopkins and Orono move up.