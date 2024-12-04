High Schools

Here’s the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls basketball teams

Star Tribune basketball writer Ron Haggstrom ranks the top 25 teams in Minnesota, turning to a familiar power and a small-class contender up top.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2024 at 9:57PM
Guard London Harris is among the returning players this season for Hopkins, ranked No. 1 in the Minnesota Top 25. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Top 25

1. Hopkins (4-0): A balanced offensive group that is tenacious on defense.

2. Providence Academy (5-0, Class 2A): Defending state champions might be small but will be tough to beat.

3. Maple Grove (4-1): Hanna triplets, seniors Addie, Bella and Lexi, provide support for Michigan State recruit Jordan Ode.

4. Wayzata (2-1): Trojans will reap the benefits of depth.

5. Eden Prairie (3-1): All letter winners return, headed by South Dakota recruit Tori Schlagel, from 20-win squad.

6. Minnetonka (3-1): Will need time for new faces to blend together following Aaliyah Crump’s departure.

7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (0-3, Class 3A): Red Knights seek third consecutive state title.

8. Crosby-Ironton (3-0, Class 2A): Gophers commit Tori Oehrlein and Duluth Marshall transfer Regan Juenemann give Rangers a dynamic duo.

9. Marshall (3-0, Class 3A): Junior guards Taleigha Bigler and Reese Drake drive a team that won 21 games last season.

10. Alexandria (3-1, Class 3A): South Dakota State recruit Hadley Thul leads a veteran group.

11. St. Michael-Albertville (4-1): Size, in four players taller than 6-0, will lead to success.

12. Orono (4-1, Class 3A): Creighton recruit junior Mya Moore is the underrated leader of a junior-laden group.

13. DeLaSalle (1-2, Class 3A): Senior point guard Aneisha Scott, committed to Richmond, is an outstanding floor general.

14. Prior Lake (3-0): Strong senior class will help Lakers take the next step.

15. Minnehaha Academy (3-2, Class 2A): How far can Maryland recruit Addi Mack carry the Redhawks?

16. Mahtomedi (2-0, Class 3A): New coach Aneshia Fisher is counting on senior leadership.

17. Delano (5-0, Class 3A): Three starters return from a strong defensive squad that went 27-2 last season.

18. Lakeville North (0-2): Coach Andy Berkvam is a proven winner.

19. Rosemount (2-2): The Ramlall sisters, sophomore twins Amisha (a Gophers commit) and Arshia and freshman Ashna, lead the Irish.

20. Eastview (2-2): Four returning starters eye another 20-win season.

21. Monticello (2-0, Class 3A): Junior guard Samantha Voll one of the most underrated players in the state.

22. Duluth Marshall (3-0, Class 2A): Freshman phenom Chloe Johnson and 6-7 eighth-grader Gabija Krasauskaite pose problems.

23. Hill-Murray (2-0, Class 3A): The Wilson sisters, sophomore Mya and seventh-grader Ashlee, are the heart of the Pioneers.

24. Totino-Grace (1-1, Class 3A): Eagles have talent to become 20-win team.

25. Goodhue (3-0, Class 1A): Josh Wieme’s squad returns three starters from a state championship squad.

