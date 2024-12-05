Three girls players who can light up the scoreboard in a hurry stand out as the high school basketball season begins in Minnesota: senior Addi Mack of Minnehaha Academy and juniors Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton and Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy.
Three big-time scorers head into girls basketball season ranked high in Minnesota history
Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy, Addi Mack of Minnehaha Academy and Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton are all within reach of the second spot on the state’s points list.
Someone in that group is likely to be the state’s No. 2 all-time scorer when this season ends. Rebekah Dahlman of Braham sits atop the list with 5,060 career points, followed by New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Carlie Wagner at 3,982.
Mack entered the 2024-25 season with 3,661 points, Oehrlein with 3,439 and Greenway with 3,401. All averaged at least 32 points per game a year ago.
All three are also Power 5 conference recruits. Mack is headed to Maryland, Oehrlein to the Gophers and Greenway to Kentucky.
Depth abounds at Wayzata
Wayzata will be without Division I recruit Kate Amelotte, a 5-11 junior guard, for the season. She is sidelined with a torn ACL.
It’s a significant setback, but the Trojans aren’t left hurting. Their other four starters are back from a 20-win team and have plenty of bench help. Senior 5-8 guard Sophie Hawkinson, a four-year starter committed to North Dakota State, headlines the group.
“We have multiple girls who can impact the game,” Wayzata coach Julie Stewart said. “We’re a more veteran team this season with some contributing newcomers. We are strong and play solid team defense.”
All key elements if the Trojans expect to get past Hopkins in Class 4A’s Section 6.
Three future stars
Beckett Greenway, Providence Academy, 5-7 guard, eighth grade
Gabija Krasauskaite, Duluth Marshall, 6-7 center, eighth grade
Ashlee Wilson, Hill-Murray, 5-10 guard, seventh grade
Three coaches near milestones
(Career wins entering the season)
Pat Bowlin, Winona Cotter, 698
Erin Herman, Hill-Murray, 589
Jeff Buffetta, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 586 (girls only)
Watch Moorhead and Maple Grove girls hockey teams in a Twin Cities vs. greater Minnesota matchup
A stream of the game, pitting a pair of state tournament contenders, will be available at startribune.com at 7 p.m. Friday.