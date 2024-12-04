Meet the Dream Team: The best girls basketball players across Minnesota

Here’s the girls basketball Dream Team for 2024-25, the best 10 players in Minnesota, as selected by the Star Tribune’s Ron Haggstrom:
Maddyn Greenway
Providence Academy, 5-8 junior guard
College plan: Kentucky
The speedy Greenway is the state’s best in the Class of 2026 and ranked No. 18 in the nation in ESPN’s HoopGurlz national rankings. She averaged 34.3 points per game last season.
Cail Jahnke
St. Michael-Albertville, 6-2 junior guard
College plan: undecided
Jahnke’s wingspan presents plenty of problems for teams on both ends of the court. Look for her 14.8-points-per-game average of a year ago to eclipse 20 this season.
Chloe Johnson
Duluth Marshall, 6-0 freshman guard
College plan: undecided
One of the nation’s hottest commodities in the Class of 2028. She averaged 27 points per game while shooting 49% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc as an eighth-grader.
Addi Mack
Minnehaha Academy, 5-8 senior guard
College plan: Maryland
A deep threat who averaged 32 points as a junior. She is the 100th-ranked player in the nation in the Class of 2025.
Kendall McGee
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 5-10 senior guard
College plan: Creighton
McGee is knocking off the rust after suffering a torn ACL in her left knee during the state tournament in 2023. She averaged 19.9 points, six rebounds and three assists before the injury.
Jordan Ode
Maple Grove, 5-11 senior guard
College plan: Michigan State
“She has a relentless work ethic and is committed to being both a dynamic scorer and a very willing defender,” Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick said. Ode is rated No. 33 in the nation in the Class of 2025.
Tori Oehrlein
Crosby-Ironton, 5-11 junior guard
College plan: Minnesota
She committed to the Gophers as their top priority in the Class of 2026 and is ranked No. 43 in the nation. Oehrlein averaged 35.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game for the Class 2A fourth-place Rangers last season.
Ari Peterson
Minnetonka, 6-2 freshman guard
College plan: undecided
Peterson’s athleticism is off the charts. A transfer from Providence Academy, she will play a big role for the Class 4A defending state champion Skippers. She is the daughter of former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.
Amisha Ramlall
Rosemount, 5-11 sophomore forward
College plan: Minnesota
Ramlall ended recruiting speculation early, giving a verbal commitment to Dawn Plitzuweit and the Gophers. She is the No. 3-ranked player in the state for the Class of 2027 per Prep Girls Hoops.
Mya Wilson
Hill-Murray, 6-1 sophomore guard
College plan: undecided
The state’s highest-regarded prospect in the Class of 2027 is coming back from a broken bone in her foot suffered during the AAU season. She averaged 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two rebounds per game last season.
