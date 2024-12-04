Meet the Dream Team: The best girls basketball players across Minnesota

High Schools

Meet our Dream Team: The best girls basketball players across Minnesota

The list produced by the Star Tribune’s Ron Haggstrom shows 10 players and extends outside the Twin Cities.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2024 at 10:20PM
Clockwise from top left: Jordan Ode of Maple Grove, Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy, Addi Mack of Minnehaha Academy and Chloe Johnson of Duluth Marshall. (Minnesota Start Tribune photos)

Here’s the girls basketball Dream Team for 2024-25, the best 10 players in Minnesota, as selected by the Star Tribune’s Ron Haggstrom:

Maddyn Greenway

Providence Academy, 5-8 junior guard

College plan: Kentucky

The speedy Greenway is the state’s best in the Class of 2026 and ranked No. 18 in the nation in ESPN’s HoopGurlz national rankings. She averaged 34.3 points per game last season.

Cail Jahnke

St. Michael-Albertville, 6-2 junior guard

College plan: undecided

Jahnke’s wingspan presents plenty of problems for teams on both ends of the court. Look for her 14.8-points-per-game average of a year ago to eclipse 20 this season.

Chloe Johnson

Duluth Marshall, 6-0 freshman guard

College plan: undecided

One of the nation’s hottest commodities in the Class of 2028. She averaged 27 points per game while shooting 49% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc as an eighth-grader.

Addi Mack

Minnehaha Academy, 5-8 senior guard

College plan: Maryland

A deep threat who averaged 32 points as a junior. She is the 100th-ranked player in the nation in the Class of 2025.

Kendall McGee (30) of Benilde-St. Margaret's defends against Jordyn Johnson (50) of DeLaSalle.
Kendall McGee of Benilde-St. Margaret's. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kendall McGee

Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 5-10 senior guard

College plan: Creighton

McGee is knocking off the rust after suffering a torn ACL in her left knee during the state tournament in 2023. She averaged 19.9 points, six rebounds and three assists before the injury.

Jordan Ode

Maple Grove, 5-11 senior guard

College plan: Michigan State

“She has a relentless work ethic and is committed to being both a dynamic scorer and a very willing defender,” Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick said. Ode is rated No. 33 in the nation in the Class of 2025.

Tori Oehrlein

Crosby-Ironton, 5-11 junior guard

College plan: Minnesota

She committed to the Gophers as their top priority in the Class of 2026 and is ranked No. 43 in the nation. Oehrlein averaged 35.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game for the Class 2A fourth-place Rangers last season.

Ari Peterson

Minnetonka, 6-2 freshman guard

College plan: undecided

Peterson’s athleticism is off the charts. A transfer from Providence Academy, she will play a big role for the Class 4A defending state champion Skippers. She is the daughter of former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

Amisha Ramlall

Rosemount, 5-11 sophomore forward

College plan: Minnesota

Ramlall ended recruiting speculation early, giving a verbal commitment to Dawn Plitzuweit and the Gophers. She is the No. 3-ranked player in the state for the Class of 2027 per Prep Girls Hoops.

Mya Wilson

Hill-Murray, 6-1 sophomore guard

College plan: undecided

The state’s highest-regarded prospect in the Class of 2027 is coming back from a broken bone in her foot suffered during the AAU season. She averaged 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two rebounds per game last season.

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

