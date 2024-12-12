The wife of a Wisconsin kayaker who faked his own death moves to end their marriage

According to the criminal complaint, he traveled 50 miles (80 kilometers) from his family's home in Watertown to Green Lake on Aug. 11. During the night, he overturned his kayak on the lake, paddled back to shore in an inflatable raft that he brought with him — dumping his identification in the lake along the way — and rode an electric bicycle 70 miles (112) kilometers) to Madison, where he caught a bus to Toronto, flew to Paris and then to an unspecified country in Eastern Europe.