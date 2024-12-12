Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of boys basketball teams

The No. 6 Cardinals (1-2) were on the brink of being recognized as the best team in the state when stellar 6-8 forward Chase Thompson suffered a shoulder injury, missing 10 minutes of the second half in a 77-71 setback at the hands of No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0) at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic. His injury will leave coach Forrest Witt’s squad in flux until he returns to 100%.