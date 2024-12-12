Alexandria’s pain was felt throughout Hopkins High School’s gymnasium.
Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of boys basketball teams
High school basketball writer Ron Haggstrom’s ranking of the top boys programs in Minnesota.
The No. 6 Cardinals (1-2) were on the brink of being recognized as the best team in the state when stellar 6-8 forward Chase Thompson suffered a shoulder injury, missing 10 minutes of the second half in a 77-71 setback at the hands of No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0) at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic. His injury will leave coach Forrest Witt’s squad in flux until he returns to 100%.
The Clemson commit left because of a right shoulder injury after a Raiders basket pulled them within 48-43 with 12:25 remaining. He returned two minutes later with the lead down to one at 50-49. Thompson made a difference defensively as the Cardinals scored six unanswered points, but writhed in pain every time he touched the ball on offense. He exited for good with 8:53 remaining.
Three days later, Alexandria dropped an 81-76 decision to No. 5 Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-0) without the services of Thompson.
Records through Wednesday, Dec. 11. Teams are Class 4A unless noted.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0). Last week’s ranking: No. 1
2. Hopkins (3-0). Last week: No. 3
3. Orono (Class 3A, 2-0). Last week: No. 7
4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 3-0). Last week: No. 16
5. Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-0). Last week: No. 10
6. Alexandria (Class 3A, 1-2). Last week: No. 6
7. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 1-2). Last week: No. 4
8. Wayzata (2-2). Last week: No. 2
9. Champlin Park (3-0). Last week: No. 12
10. Mankato East (Class 3A, 1-1). Last week: No. 5
11. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 3-0). Last week: No. 13
12. Farmington (1-1). Last week: No. 9
13. Albany (Class 2A, 3-0). Last week: No. 14
14. Tartan (2-0). Last week: No. 17
15. St. Louis Park (3-0). Last week: No. 20
16. Caledonia (Class 2A, 2-0). Last week: No. 18
17. Chaska (3-0). Last week: NR
18. Shakopee (1-2). Last week: No. 8
19. Breck (Class 2A, 1-2). Last week: No. 15
20. Stewartville (Class 3A, 2-0). Last week: No. 24
21. Lakeville North (3-1). Last week: No. 21
22. Mounds View (3-0). Last week: NR
23. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0). Last week: NR
24. Waseca (Class 2A, 5-0). Last week: NR
25. Richfield (Class 3A, 3-1). Last week: No. 25
Despite two losses, Alexandria remains in top 10 while Hopkins and Orono move up.