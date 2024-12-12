High Schools

Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of boys basketball teams

High school basketball writer Ron Haggstrom’s ranking of the top boys programs in Minnesota.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 12, 2024 at 6:00PM
Cretin-Derham Hall forward Tommy Ahneman (32) lays the ball in while being defended by Alexandria forward Chase Thompson (3) in the first half of a Breakdown Tip Off Classic game at Hopkins High School on Dec. 7. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Alexandria’s pain was felt throughout Hopkins High School’s gymnasium.

The No. 6 Cardinals (1-2) were on the brink of being recognized as the best team in the state when stellar 6-8 forward Chase Thompson suffered a shoulder injury, missing 10 minutes of the second half in a 77-71 setback at the hands of No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0) at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic. His injury will leave coach Forrest Witt’s squad in flux until he returns to 100%.

The Clemson commit left because of a right shoulder injury after a Raiders basket pulled them within 48-43 with 12:25 remaining. He returned two minutes later with the lead down to one at 50-49. Thompson made a difference defensively as the Cardinals scored six unanswered points, but writhed in pain every time he touched the ball on offense. He exited for good with 8:53 remaining.

Three days later, Alexandria dropped an 81-76 decision to No. 5 Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-0) without the services of Thompson.

Records through Wednesday, Dec. 11. Teams are Class 4A unless noted.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0). Last week’s ranking: No. 1

2. Hopkins (3-0). Last week: No. 3

3. Orono (Class 3A, 2-0). Last week: No. 7

4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 3-0). Last week: No. 16

5. Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-0). Last week: No. 10

6. Alexandria (Class 3A, 1-2). Last week: No. 6

7. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 1-2). Last week: No. 4

8. Wayzata (2-2). Last week: No. 2

9. Champlin Park (3-0). Last week: No. 12

10. Mankato East (Class 3A, 1-1). Last week: No. 5

11. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 3-0). Last week: No. 13

12. Farmington (1-1). Last week: No. 9

13. Albany (Class 2A, 3-0). Last week: No. 14

14. Tartan (2-0). Last week: No. 17

15. St. Louis Park (3-0). Last week: No. 20

16. Caledonia (Class 2A, 2-0). Last week: No. 18

17. Chaska (3-0). Last week: NR

18. Shakopee (1-2). Last week: No. 8

19. Breck (Class 2A, 1-2). Last week: No. 15

20. Stewartville (Class 3A, 2-0). Last week: No. 24

21. Lakeville North (3-1). Last week: No. 21

22. Mounds View (3-0). Last week: NR

23. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0). Last week: NR

24. Waseca (Class 2A, 5-0). Last week: NR

25. Richfield (Class 3A, 3-1). Last week: No. 25

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

