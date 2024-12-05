Every offseason there are too many coaching changes to keep track of, but you might want to monitor these five during the 2024-25 boys basketball season.
Five boys basketball coaches who are at new high schools in 2024-25
Ahmil Jihad, Troy Bell, Willie Braziel, Bridge Tusler and Jadee Jones, all familiar names, took on fresh assignments.
1. Ahmil Jihad: He leaves Minneapolis Edison to replace Ricky Davis at his alma mater, Minneapolis North. Jihad enjoyed his greatest success with Minneapolis South’s girls program, including a state title in 2009.
2. Troy Bell: The Holy Angels star exits his alma mater for Bloomington Kennedy.
3. Willie Braziel: The longtime mentor leaves Columbia Heights for Simley.
4. Bridge Tusler: An Osseo standout as a player, he takes the helm at Delano, coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons.
5. Jadee Jones: He replaces retired Lance Johnson, who registered 588 career wins, at Minnehaha Academy.
Any sweeps out there?
Since 2019, five programs have won both the boys and girls state championships in the same season. Can we add another in 2025?
The previous schools to accomplish the feat were DeLaSalle, Hopkins and Minnehaha Academy in 2019, Totino-Grace in 2022 and Minnetonka last year.
The schools best positioned to sweep this season are in Class 3A: Alexandria and Orono. Alexandria’s boys and girls teams are both ranked third by Minnesota Basketball New. Orono’s boys team is ranked third and the girls 10th.
Watch Moorhead and Maple Grove girls hockey teams in a Twin Cities vs. greater Minnesota matchup
A stream of the game, pitting a pair of state tournament contenders, will be available at startribune.com at 7 p.m. Friday.