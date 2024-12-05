Here’s our boys basketball Dream Team for 2024-25, the best 10 players in Minnesota, as selected by the Star Tribune’s Ron Haggstrom:
Meet our Dream Team: The best boys basketball players across Minnesota
The group chosen by Ron Haggstrom includes 10 players, some from the Twin Cities, some from greater Minnesota and even one from another state.
Tommy Ahneman
Cretin-Derham Hall, 6-10 senior center
College plan: Notre Dame
Ahneman was the Gatorade Player of the Year in North Dakota last season. He averaged a double-double (20.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game) for state champion Sheyenne. He is rated 109th in the nation by 247 Sports.
Nolan Groves
Orono, 6-5 senior guard
College plan: Yale
Outstanding shooter who can score in a variety of ways. Averaged 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals per game last season.
Dothan Ijadimbola
Totino-Grace, 6-6 junior guard
College plan: undecided
Ijadimbola is at his best when he is attacking the rim and taking advantage of his wingspan. He can score on multiple levels, leading to his No. 74 ranking in the nation by Rivals and No. 126 by 247Sports.
Ryan Kreager
Faribault, 6-10 junior center
College plan: undecided
Nobody has improved his stock more than Kreager over the past year. A nice midrange shooter with excellent footwork, he has climbed to 129th in the nation in 247Sports’ ranking.
Jayden Moore
Hopkins, 5-10 junior guard
College plan: undecided
A speedy guard who enjoys pushing the ball up the court quickly, he averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists last season and is ranked 116th in the nation by Rivals.
Ty Schlagel
Cretin-Derham Hall, 6-6 sophomore forward
The state’s best player in the Class of 2027 transfers to the Raiders from Eden Prairie. Schlagel is a versatile wing who can score at all three levels with deep range.
Chase Thompson
Alexandria, 6-8 senior forward
A physical player who continually broadens his game. Ranked 94th in the nation by Rivals, he averaged 19.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field as a junior.
Cedric Tomes
East Ridge, 5-11 junior guard
College plan: undecided
Excels at creating his own shot off the dribble and can also penetrate the lane and dish to teammates. He averaged 20 points, four rebounds and four assists per game last season.
Christian Wiggins
Wayzata, 6-5 junior guard
College plan: undecided
The state’s best player in the talented 2026 class, he’s fluid and makes everything look effortless. The 66th-ranked player in the nation by 247Sports continues to improve at taking players off the dribble.
Jalen Wilson
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 6-7 senior forward
College plan: Northern Iowa
Wilson will take on an even larger role for the Red Knights in his final season after averaging 18.7 points per game. He is fourth on the program’s career scoring list with 1,560 points.
Watch Moorhead and Maple Grove girls hockey teams in a Twin Cities vs. greater Minnesota matchup
A stream of the game, pitting a pair of state tournament contenders, will be available at startribune.com at 7 p.m. Friday.