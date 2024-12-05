High Schools

Here’s the Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys basketball teams

Players new to school likely will make a difference for No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall, basketball writer Ron Haggstrom notes. Nos. 2 and 3 are regulars atop any such list.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 5, 2024 at 8:16PM
Cretin-Derham Hall head coach Jerry Kline Jr. thanks the student section after the Raiders played in a Class 4A quarterfinal last season. Kline's team begins the 2024-25 season atop the Minnesota Top 25. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Top 25

Records through Wednesday

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-0): Transfers and talent make the Raiders the favorite.

2. Wayzata (1-0): Coach Bryan Schnettler’s program has reached the championship game the past four years.

3. Hopkins (1-0): Senior Anthony Smith and junior Jayden Moore form the best backcourt in the state.

4. Totino-Grace (0-1, Class 3A): The Eagles, led by junior Dothan Ijadimbola, eye a fourth consecutive state championship.

5. Mankato East (0-0, Class 3A): The Cougars were the runner-up a year ago. Can they clear the final hurdle?

6. Alexandria (0-0, Class 3A): Last chance for Clemson recruit Chase Thompson and the Cardinals to make a run at a title.

7. Orono (0-0, Class 3A): Seniors Nolan Groves and Brady Wooley will make them tough to beat.

8. Shakopee (0-1): Three starters return on a senior-laden team.

9. Farmington (0-0): State tournament drought ended after 87 years last season.

10. Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-0): Don’t sleep on the Storm’s senior core.

11. Park Center (0-1): The Pirates and coach James Ware reload.

12. Champlin Park (1-0): The Rebels look to return to prominence.

13. DeLaSalle (0-0, Class 3A): Counting on senior leadership for youthful sophomores.

14. Albany (1-0, Class 2A): Aggressive defensive group that plays with pace.

15. Breck (1-0, Class 2A): The Mustangs have sights set on going back-to-back.

16. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (0-0, Class 3A): Jalen Wilson’s team. How far can he take the Red Knights?

17. Tartan (1-0): The Titans are coming off a 24-5 season under coach Mark Klingsporn’s outstanding leadership.

18. Caledonia (0-0, Class 2A): Ten seniors in this veteran group.

19. Maple Grove (0-0): The Crimson are loaded with perimeter players.

20. St. Louis Park (0-0): Don’t underestimate the Curtis twins, 6-8 senior forwards Marley and Micah.

21. Lakeville North (1-0): Coach John Oxton’s squad is not accustomed to not being favored in Section 1.

22. East Ridge (0-1): Junior guard Cedric Tomes must be a steadying force for the Raptors.

23. Faribault (2-0, Class 3A): The Falcons’ program is on the rise.

24. Stewartville (0-0, Class 3A): A quick turnaround for back-to-back state champion football players.

25. Richfield (1-0, Class 3A): Senior guard CJ Armstrong is special for the Spartans.

