Owen Leach hit a pair of free throws with 8.8 seconds left in the second half as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton pulled off a small surprise, beating No. 3 seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63-61 in a quarterfinal of the Class 2A boys basketball state tournament Tuesday at Williams Arena.

Plainview's bid to tie the game ended when a long inbounds pass went off Kaiden Peters' hands and out of bounds.

Leach finished with 28 points.