Russell-Tyler Ruthton assistant coach Ted Kern knows what it takes to be a state champion. He guided the Knights to Class 1A titles in 2005 and 2018.

Kern and current coach Daren Gravely switched roles midway through last season. Gravely served as an assistant coach under Kern for all but one year during his tenure.

"Daren was ready to be the coach," Kern said after the Knights' 80-62 victory over Nevis in the state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday. "I was ready to take on a different role and help him."

The Knights lost to eventual state champion Hayfield 66-49 in the quarterfinals of the state tournament a year ago. They wound up sixth. They also won the state title in 2004.

"You always have bits and pieces of teams that remind you of others," Kern said. "Our size this year resembles our 2004 and 2005 teams, and our defensive intensity is like that of the 2018 team."

The Knights get Cherry in the semifinals Friday at Target Center. The Tigers finished fourth last year, falling to Hayfield 72-61 in the semifinals.

"Our community is so dedicated to basketball, from our youth program to the varsity level," Kern said. "I couldn't be more proud of our program."

Class 1A semifinals

Cherry vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Noon Friday at Target Center

Seeds: RTR 1, Cherry 4

Records: Cherry 27-4, RTR 29-1

Minnesota Basketball News ranking: Cherry 5, RTR 6

New Life Academy vs. Spring Grove

2 p.m. Friday at Target Center

Seeds: New Life Academy 2, Spring Grove 3

Records: New Life Academy 25-5, Spring Grove 30-1

Minnesota Basketball News ranking: New Life Academy 3, Spring Grove 7

Class 2A semifinals

Holy Family vs. Minnehaha Academy

6 p.m. Friday at Target Center

Seeds: Holy Family 1, Minnehaha Academy 5

Records: Holy Family 28-2, Minnehaha Academy 22-8

Minnesota Basketball News ranking: Holy Family 1, Minnehaha Academy 8

Albany vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

8 p.m. Friday at Target Center

Records: Albany 30-1, DGF 25-6

Seeds: Albany 2, DGF unseeded

Minnesota Basketball News ranking: Albany 7, DGF unranked