Aiden Wichmann kept the ball in his own hands when the pressure was on Friday.
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's senior guard scored 23 points and dished out 10 assists Friday as the Knights overcame a seven-point second-half deficit to beat Cherry 61-57 in the semifinals of the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament at Target Center.
Wichmann made six consecutive free throws with the Knights clinging to a three-point lead in the waning minutes. He finished 9-for-9 from the line.
The Knights wound up 13-for-14 from the free throw line. Cherry went 4-for-12.
Isaac Azuma, the standout Cherry guard who has made a verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota, had 21 points and seven rebounds.
