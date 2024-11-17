Three keys to the Vikings’ 23-13 victory over the Titans

Smith’s interception marked the Vikings defense’s 12th takeaway in the fourth quarter this season; six of those have come in the last three weeks against the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Titans. The Vikings are now 24-2 under coach Kevin O’Connell when they win or break even on the turnover margin. Each side had a turnover Sunday, but there were possibilities for more. Darnold’s 14th turnover of the season came when his pitch to running back Aaron Jones was slightly behind, leading to a fumble. Jones later fumbled and recovered his own mishap.