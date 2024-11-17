Three keys to the Vikings’ 23-13 victory over the Titans
The Vikings controlled the line of scrimmage, pressuring Will Levis regularly and stuffing the Titans' running game.
Edge rushers Patrick Jones II, Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel
The trio lived behind the Tennessee Titans’ line of scrimmage, where they combined for four sacks and another four hits on quarterback Will Levis. Those hits included Jones drilling Levis on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during an incompletion that led to a turnover on downs. Van Ginkel, Jones and linebacker Blake Cashman each sacked Levis on third downs in the first half, when the Vikings built a 16-3 lead. Greenard was also a menace against the run, stopping a third-down draw to Titans running back Tony Pollard in the fourth quarter. That led to Jones’ second sack during a failed fourth-down try by Tennessee.
Key play
Safety Harrison Smith’s interception with 1:57 left
Smith, who grew up in Knoxville, enjoyed his homecoming to Tennessee by ending any hope the Titans had of coming back against the Vikings. Smith got his 36th career interception — his first in three career games in his home state — when Levis threw up a prayer deep downfield intended for Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Levis’ pass sailed beyond Ridley and into Smith’s arms. Smith nearly intercepted Levis in the first half during a similarly-forced deep ball by Levis under pressure. It’s Smith’s second interception of the season.
Key number
12
Smith’s interception marked the Vikings defense’s 12th takeaway in the fourth quarter this season; six of those have come in the last three weeks against the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Titans. The Vikings are now 24-2 under coach Kevin O’Connell when they win or break even on the turnover margin. Each side had a turnover Sunday, but there were possibilities for more. Darnold’s 14th turnover of the season came when his pitch to running back Aaron Jones was slightly behind, leading to a fumble. Jones later fumbled and recovered his own mishap.
Up next
At Chicago, noon Sunday
The Vikings make the annual trek to Soldier Field, where the Chicago Bears (4-6) are reeling after letting a potential upset win over the rival Packers slip away. The Packers blocked the Bears’ game-winning field-goal attempt from 46 yards away in the closing seconds of Green Bay’s 20-19 victory Sunday. It was the first game calling plays for new Bears offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who replaced the fired Shane Waldron after serving as Waldron’s passing game coordinator.
2024 schedule and results
Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants
Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco
Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston
Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay
Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London
Oct. 13: Bye
Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit
Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams
Nov. 3: W, 21-13 vs. Indianapolis
Nov. 10: W, 12-7 at Jacksonville
Nov. 17: W, 23-13 at Tennessee
Nov. 24 at Chicago
Dec. 1: vs. Arizona
Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta
Dec. 16: vs. Chicago
Dec. 22: at Seattle
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Jared Goff stood on the sideline wearing a baseball cap in the fourth quarter while his teammates finished off another rout.