Vikings

Three keys to the Vikings’ 23-13 victory over the Titans

The Vikings controlled the line of scrimmage, pressuring Will Levis regularly and stuffing the Titans' running game.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2024 at 10:15PM
Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (43) pressures Titans quarterback Will Levis on Sunday. Van Ginkel had two sacks and has a career-high eight this season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Key players

Edge rushers Patrick Jones II, Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel

The trio lived behind the Tennessee Titans’ line of scrimmage, where they combined for four sacks and another four hits on quarterback Will Levis. Those hits included Jones drilling Levis on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during an incompletion that led to a turnover on downs. Van Ginkel, Jones and linebacker Blake Cashman each sacked Levis on third downs in the first half, when the Vikings built a 16-3 lead. Greenard was also a menace against the run, stopping a third-down draw to Titans running back Tony Pollard in the fourth quarter. That led to Jones’ second sack during a failed fourth-down try by Tennessee.

View post on X

Key play

Safety Harrison Smith’s interception with 1:57 left

Smith, who grew up in Knoxville, enjoyed his homecoming to Tennessee by ending any hope the Titans had of coming back against the Vikings. Smith got his 36th career interception — his first in three career games in his home state — when Levis threw up a prayer deep downfield intended for Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Levis’ pass sailed beyond Ridley and into Smith’s arms. Smith nearly intercepted Levis in the first half during a similarly-forced deep ball by Levis under pressure. It’s Smith’s second interception of the season.

View post on X

Key number

12

Smith’s interception marked the Vikings defense’s 12th takeaway in the fourth quarter this season; six of those have come in the last three weeks against the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Titans. The Vikings are now 24-2 under coach Kevin O’Connell when they win or break even on the turnover margin. Each side had a turnover Sunday, but there were possibilities for more. Darnold’s 14th turnover of the season came when his pitch to running back Aaron Jones was slightly behind, leading to a fumble. Jones later fumbled and recovered his own mishap.

Up next

At Chicago, noon Sunday

The Vikings make the annual trek to Soldier Field, where the Chicago Bears (4-6) are reeling after letting a potential upset win over the rival Packers slip away. The Packers blocked the Bears’ game-winning field-goal attempt from 46 yards away in the closing seconds of Green Bay’s 20-19 victory Sunday. It was the first game calling plays for new Bears offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who replaced the fired Shane Waldron after serving as Waldron’s passing game coordinator.

2024 schedule and results

Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants

Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco

Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston

Related Coverage

Vikings

Vikings defense too much for Titans in 23-13 win

Vikings

Read the recap: How Vikings held off the Titans to improve to 8-2

Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay

Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London

Oct. 13: Bye

Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit

Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams

Nov. 3: W, 21-13 vs. Indianapolis

Nov. 10: W, 12-7 at Jacksonville

Nov. 17: W, 23-13 at Tennessee

Nov. 24 at Chicago

Dec. 1: vs. Arizona

Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta

Dec. 16: vs. Chicago

Dec. 22: at Seattle

Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay

Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Sports

Jared Goff and NFC-leading Lions score at will in 52-6 win over Jaguars

card image

Jared Goff stood on the sideline wearing a baseball cap in the fourth quarter while his teammates finished off another rout.

Vikings

Three keys to Vikings’ 23-13 victory over Titans

card image

Vikings

Vikings defense too much for Titans in 23-13 win

card image