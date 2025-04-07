St. Paul

St. Paul mayor appoints interim City Council member to fill opening

Matt Privratsky, a former aide to Mitra Jalali, will serve in the Ward 4 seat until an August special election.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 10:21PM
St. Paul City Hall and Ramsey County Courthouse. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A onetime aide to former City Council President Mitra Jalali will serve St. Paul’s Ward 4 for the next four months.

Matt Privratsky was appointed to the seat by Mayor Melvin Carter on Monday afternoon, after the City Council last week failed to come to a consensus about who should fill Jalali’s seat.

Jalali announced her resignation suddenly in late January, citing concerns about her well-being amid the stress of the job.

Her Ward 4 seat has been without a representative since Jalali’s last council meeting in early February. With an even number of members, the council has been deadlocked on a handful of issues, including a zoning decision about a major parcel at the Highland Bridge development.

Privratsky was one of four finalists to interview before the City Council in March to fill Jalali’s seat.

In a tense meeting last week, the council voted 3-3 on motions to appoint Privratsky or Lisa Nelson, a member of the Union Park District Council, to the seat.

Privratsky will be sworn in this week, and will serve until an Aug. 12 special election for a member to serve until the end of Jalali’s term in 2028.

Three candidates have already declared they’re running for that special election.

about the writer

about the writer

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from St. Paul

See More

St. Paul

St. Paul mayor appoints interim City Council member to fill opening

card image

Matt Privratsky, a former aide to Mitra Jalali, will serve in the Ward 4 seat until an August special election.

Culture

Why are rubber ducks mysteriously appearing on thrift store artworks?

card image

St. Paul

St. Paul businesses seek millions to mitigate road construction pain

A closed street with orange construction barriers on the sidewalk and at an intersection. A maroon awning on a building reads "Shops on Arcade."