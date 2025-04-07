News & Politics

Five minutes, 85 emergency calls: Dispatchers recount minutes following Brooklyn Park plane crash

A group of public safety telecommunicators for Hennepin County discussed their response to a residential plane crash in Brooklyn Park.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 9:07PM
Elizabeth, who chose not to disclose her last name, a Hennepin County public service telecommunicator, takes a call at the Emergency Call Facility in Plymouth on Monday. Elizabeth is one of the dispatchers who handled the emergency calls from people who witnessed the plane that crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park last week. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The computer screens flashed red at Hennepin County’s emergency communications facility on the day a small plane crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park. The calls from neighbors were flooding in fast and furious.

“It was kind of a rush, just going from being on a nonemergency call to seeing every single main phone lit up,” said Samaya Braatz, a trainee who was working that day with a team of 10 Hennepin County public safety telecommunicators, sometimes referred to as dispatchers, who worked the emergency lines and mustered first responders.

Several in the group spoke to the Minnesota Star Tribune at the communications facility in Plymouth on Monday, a little more than a week since a single-engine turboprop aircraft hit the house near the intersection of Kyle Avenue N., Noble Parkway and N. West River Road in Brooklyn Park. Terry Dolan, the plane’s pilot and lone occupant, died in the crash on March 29. He was the vice chair and chief administration officer at U.S. Bank.

The family who lived in the house was not home when the plane crashed into it. There were no other injuries.

In the 5 minutes following the 12:20 p.m. crash, the telecommunicators responded to 85 emergency calls, according to Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Pafoua Lo. The telecommunicators said calls ranged from as short as 15 seconds to a few minutes.

Firefighters work to put out a fire that engulfed a house after it was struck by a small plane in Brooklyn Park on March 29, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When the calls come in, they appear as red notification boxes on screens. From the amount of boxes that popped up, Braatz said she could tell it was a major incident.

The telecommunicators are assisted by a system that automatically transcribes the calls, and pages the nearby fire departments so they know to respond. Without that tool, telecommunicators would have had to manually page the five or six fire departments that responded to this crash, Stephanie McNeill said.

“That left me free to answer a few more calls and just say, ‘Help’s on the way,‘” said McNeill, who has 11 years of experience as a telecommunicator.

About five or six fire departments responded to the scene, she noted.

“The first one I grabbed was somebody saying there’s been a house explosion,” she said. “Initially, I was thinking there was some type of shooting or bad accident.”

McNeill’s first call was from a woman who lives kitty corner from the home that exploded.

Telecommunicator Jayme Beerling said she responded to at least 10 calls the day of the crash. While many of the callers were scared or in shock, Beerling noted it’s important for the telecommunicators to remain calm to ensure first responders make it there as soon as possible and know what’s happening.

“I’m here to be a conduit in someone’s worst day of their life,” said Beerling. “It’s a very rewarding position, because I get to be that calm voice knowing that I am potentially saving someone.”

McNeill, who was recently awarded public safety telecommunicator of the year by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association nonprofit, echoed that she makes sure to not match the fear on the other end of the call.

“You kind of train yourself not to respond, because if you escalate to their hype level you’re not going to get good information and you’re not going to be able to get responders out,” McNeill said.

Stephanie McNeill, a Hennepin County public service telecommunicator, takes a call at the Emergency Call Facility in Plymouth on Monday. McNeill is one of the dispatchers who handled the emergency calls from people who witnessed the plane that crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park last week. McNeill was also recently names Public Safely Telecommunicator of the year for the Minnesota Sheriff's Association. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

