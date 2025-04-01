Medical examiner identifies sole person killed in Brooklyn Park crash as U.S. Bank executive

A member of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office walked by a home in Brooklyn Park that was destroyed when an airplane crashed into it on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the sole person killed in the crash was U.S. Bancorp executive Terry Dolan, who was flying the plane. Federal and local authorities shared updates from Saturday's plane crash in Brooklyn Park.Investigators believe there was only one person on board who died in the crash. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)