Medical examiner identifies sole person killed in Brooklyn Park crash as U.S. Bank executive

Terry Dolan, a longtime U.S. Bancorp executive, died of multiple blunt force injuries Saturday when the single-engine airplane he was piloting went down and struck a house in Brooklyn Park, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday.
Dolan, 63, was flying home to the Twin Cities from Naples, Fla., the day his plane crashed. He was the sole person killed in a fiery wreck that upended a suburban community over the weekend and displaced one family, according to authorities.
No one on the ground was injured. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash. A preliminary report is expected within two weeks.
Dolan has held a private pilot license since October 2008, according to FAA records. Friends and family described him as an aviation enthusiast.
Prior to the official notice, U.S. Bancorp officials confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune on Sunday the company’s belief that Dolan had died in the crash. The company’s notice also was made in a public securities filing Monday.
The official confirmation from the medical examiner’s office came as friends and family spent the past few days mourning Dolan, who grew up on a family farm in southwestern Minnesota and rose to the C-suite of the nation’s fifth-largest bank.
Dolan was first hired at Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank in 1998. He ultimately became its chief administrative officer in 2023 after holding other leadership roles, including chief financial officer. He was also vice chair of the bank.
Dolan grew up on a farm near Lucan, Minn., part of a large Irish Catholic family. Mike Dolan, his older brother, said Monday that his younger brother remained a close member of the tight-knit family. He frequented family gatherings, including an annual golf tournament and Christmas, when the Dolans rent out a public school in nearby Milroy to accommodate the large group.