Two beloved Minnesota music scene figures will be honored with upcoming festivals

Big gigs at the Fitzgerald and Palmer’s have been booked for Semisonic bassist John Munson and superfan Paul Engebretson.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 8:49PM
Posters for Munson Fest and Front Row Paul Fest were unveiled this week along with stacked lineups for each event. (Lucy Michelle and Sarah Wolf artwork)

You know you’re a well-loved figure in the Twin Cities music community when they have to turn a little benefit concert in your honor into a full-blown music festival.

That’s what is happening with two fundraiser events scheduled in the coming months. One is for Semisonic and New Standards bassist/co-vocalist John Munson, who is recuperating from a stroke. The other is a two-day benefit bonanza to create a grant in memory of superfan and music vlogger Paul Engebretson, aka Front Row Paul, who died of pancreatic cancer at age 68 on March 25.

Here’s the info on each of these meaningful bashes.

Munson Fest

When: May 1.

Where: Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul.

Who’s playing: Chan Poling and Steve Roehm of the New Standards, Aby Wolf, Matt Wilson and his Orchestra, the Dust of Suns, Dylan Hicks, plus “special guests.”

Why: Munson, 58, suffered a stroke on Feb. 23 and has been undergoing acute rehabilitation since then to regain speech and motor skills. One of the hardest-gigging musicians in town — the acts on the bill are all ones he regularly performs with — he has been left without his main income.

Tickets: $25-$45, axs.com.

Munson Fest is scheduled May 1 at the Fitzgerald Theater to help Semisonic and New Standards bassist John Munson while he recuperates from a stroke. (First-Avenue.com)

Front Row Paul Fest

When: May 31 & June 1.

Where: Palmer’s Bar (patio and inside), 500 Cedar Av., Mpls.

Who’s playing: Who isn’t playing?! Sixty-some acts have lined up for the two-day event, including the Shackletons, the Hypstrz, the Silent Treatment, Melismatics, Mood Swings, Belfast Cowboys, Cindy Lawson, Robert Wilkinson, High on Stress, Mad Mojo Jett, Zeppo, Katy Vernon, Bev, Products Band, the Silverteens, 99ers and the musician/booker lining up all this talent, Christy Costello. Engebretson was literally a known fan of all of them.

Why: A grant is being set up in Front Row Paul’s honor to pay for studio time once per year for a rising band at Flowers Studio, whose founder Ed Ackerson of Pantera fame also died of pancreatic cancer in 2019. In addition to the nonstop barrage of live music, a silent auction also will be held for the good cause (donations to which are being invited).

Tickets: No advance tickets; you have to show up early, like Front Row Paul always did (noon start each day). A $10 minimum donation will be requested. More info on the Facebook event page.

Front Row Paul Fest will honor music scene fixture Paul Engebretson at Palmer's Bar on May 31 and June 1 with 60-plus performers. (Artwork by Sarah Wolf)
Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

