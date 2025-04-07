Two beloved Minnesota music scene figures will be honored with upcoming festivals

You know you’re a well-loved figure in the Twin Cities music community when they have to turn a little benefit concert in your honor into a full-blown music festival.
That’s what is happening with two fundraiser events scheduled in the coming months. One is for Semisonic and New Standards bassist/co-vocalist John Munson, who is recuperating from a stroke. The other is a two-day benefit bonanza to create a grant in memory of superfan and music vlogger Paul Engebretson, aka Front Row Paul, who died of pancreatic cancer at age 68 on March 25.
Here’s the info on each of these meaningful bashes.
Munson Fest
When: May 1.
Where: Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul.
Who’s playing: Chan Poling and Steve Roehm of the New Standards, Aby Wolf, Matt Wilson and his Orchestra, the Dust of Suns, Dylan Hicks, plus “special guests.”
Why: Munson, 58, suffered a stroke on Feb. 23 and has been undergoing acute rehabilitation since then to regain speech and motor skills. One of the hardest-gigging musicians in town — the acts on the bill are all ones he regularly performs with — he has been left without his main income.
Tickets: $25-$45, axs.com.