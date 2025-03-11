Minnesota music scene lines up to support John Munson of Semisonic following a stroke

The bassist and co-vocalist in Semisonic, the New Standards, Trip Shakespeare and numerous other projects suffered a stroke on Feb. 23 after returning home from a show he attended at Berlin nightclub in Minneapolis. He is undergoing acute rehabilitation to regain speech and motor skills and will be sidelined from performing for an indefinite period. Munson, 58, also suffered a stroke in 2020 and recuperated well enough to return to his usually busy gig schedule after the pandemic subsided.