Things To Do

Minnetonka couple have Hennepin libraries’ first passport. You can get one, too.

The system now has passports, inspired by Glenn and Linda Goecke’s adventures. You can get them stamped at every location.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 7:30PM
photo of a man and a woman holding their library passports
Linda and Glenn Goecke with their Hennepin County Library passports at Sumner Library. The couple’s journey to all 41 libraries was the spotlight of a Star Tribune feature and inspired the creation of the passport program. (Hennepin County Communications)

Glenn and Linda Goecke received new passports Sunday. They’re already completely full and the Goeckes didn’t have to travel far to get them.

The Minnetonka couple are the first to receive the new Hennepin County Library passport, which patrons can get stamped at each HCLIB location (there’s also room to note the date when it was stamped and your favorite features of each library). The passports were presented to them at Minneapolis’ Sumner Library by Scott Duimstra, library director.

The Goeckes were chosen to be the first to receive the passport because their project inspired it. Between 2019 and 2023, the two, both in their 80s, visited all 41 libraries on a “tour de library” that the Minnesota Star Tribune wrote about 17 months ago.

HCLIB officials, including Duimstra (who took over that job a month before the Goeckes completed their tour in November 2023), noticed.

“We wanted something to give them but we just didn’t have anything at that point,” said Duimstra, adding that the Goeckes finished their tour de library long before he managed to get to all 41 locations.

As a result, library officials created about 17,500 of the passports, which are available at all the libraries in the system (it’s currently not possible to complete a tour de library because the Southdale location is closed while under construction).

“This is a way to show that each library is special, each library is unique,” said Duimstra, who also gave the Goeckes commemorative buttons to mark their achievement. “And it shows how all the libraries are connected, as well.”

The Goeckes are not the first to complete a tour de library — there are even HCLIB employees who have pulled off the feat of working at all 41 — but since people have generally done tours on their own, HCLIB has had no way to keep track of them. The passport will help with that.

image of blue library passport
The Hennepin County Library Passport now is available at all library locations. (Hennepin County)

“This is so exciting. You know, the national parks have something like this,” said Linda Goecke, also a park enthusiast (when the Goeckes’ children were young, the family visited all of Hennepin County’s parks).

As Linda pored through her passport, which features photos of each of the libraries, she and her husband recalled characteristics of each one, including unique artworks and a balcony at Sumner that is said (perhaps apocryphally) to have been where librarians used to station themselves to shush noisy patrons.

Although the Goeckes’ passports came prestamped, they already are giving Linda — who spent a couple of years shelving books at libraries — and Glenn ideas about double-stamping.

Related Coverage

No Section

Around Hennepin County in 41 libraries: What one couple found on a 'tour de library'

Things To Do

Want to read more? Star Tribune readers have great ideas

Books

Who are the authors Twin Cities area readers can’t get enough of?

“We were just talking today,” said Glenn. “We may have to redo this.”

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Minnetonka couple have Hennepin libraries’ first passport. You can get one, too.

photo of a man and a woman holding their library passports

The system now has passports, inspired by Glenn and Linda Goecke’s adventures. You can get them stamped at every location.

Books

Review: Jonathan Coe skewers fellow Brits in ’The Proof of My Innocence'

Malcolm Forbes
black and white photo of author Jonathan Coe

Stage & Arts

Review: They’re putting the fun in funeral at Theater Latté Da

Staff headshot
Rohan Preston
card image