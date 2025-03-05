How hard-core of a reader is Anne McInerney? If she had to choose between chocolate and reading, she’d pick the latter.
Want to read more? Star Tribune readers have great ideas
“Books beat chocolate,” “carry a flood book,” “you can skip parts” and other hot book takes.
Most Minnesota Star Tribune readers aren’t planning to give up sweets. But you do have a lot of great ideas for carving out time to make reading a part of your life. In response to my recent column on the subject, you wrote in with tons of practical advice.
McInerney — who both reads and eats chocolate on the daily — also had this thought: “I always have at least three books going at a time: one next to my bed, one next to my recliner in the living room and one on my stationary bike in the basement. The tip is to make sure they’re each from different genres, so I don’t get the stories mixed up. I also keep a spreadsheet (going back to 1989!) of the books I’ve read.”
Keeping track of the books we read is a common theme. Some folks report using apps such as ReadLover, Bookpedia, StoryGraph or Goodreads for a record of their bookish efforts. Others go old-school with a journal or spreadsheet.
With either, you can keep an eye on possibilities for future reading — a favorite author you’ve lost track of or a genre you like — and you can avoid that, “Wait. Did I already read this?” feeling when you visit a store or library.
That’s why Val Lampi likes her list, noting, “I’m that person who has purchased the same book twice.” Cynthia Baxter adds that jotting down a couple of sentences about each book she reads comes in handy when she’s trying to recall titles.
Always Be Reading
Lots of readers agree with my advice to “Always Be Reading.”
“I just don’t know why a person wouldn’t want to escape to another time and place. Or, with nonfiction, learn something new. Thanks to my dad, I too always carry reading material with me. At a medical appointment, any appointment, why would I want to just sit and stare into space or watch a TV in the waiting room?” asked Beth Galde.
Beatrice Zvosec recommends skipping between two books, one that’s serious and one that’s just for fun. Lou Dzierzak, who finished 358 books in 2024 (yes, that’s more than a book a day, he’s “semi-retired”), also likes to mix it up.
“Read two or three books at once. Vary it between fiction and nonfiction. Search for nonfiction writers that write well,” wrote Patrick Maroney. “When you find an author you like, read the rest of their books.”
Many echo that sentiment but “indiscriminate” reader Jan Truchan says heading in the opposite direction can also be fruitful, as can what sounds like a dream getaway for bibliophiles: “I spent a few days this week at a book retreat, with the theme of women and aging, and loved it. I didn’t know anyone but I’ve never not had a connection with someone who loves to read. I tend to have a few books going at one time but only one fiction story going at bedtime.”
Many readers had similarly practical tips. Stick to books under 300 pages, Steve Schulz advises. A book is a better companion than those germy magazines at your doctor’s office, suggested Tom Rinkoski. Poll your friends, said Kathy Hartley. Buy books when you travel; they make great souvenirs, said Deborah Copperud. Attend local book events, which often are free, said Kristin Boldon, and pay attention to store staff recommendations (she particularly likes the ones at Birchbark Books). Joan Arndt always keeps what she calls a “flood book” on hand because “you never know when there will be a flood, and heaven forbid you don’t have a book with you.”
Being flexible on format also can promote reading. Deb Bergren urges friends to “give audio books a try. I listen while walking the dog, doing puzzles, working out and making dinner.”
Marlene Johnson is one of several readers who endorses bailing on books if you don’t like the first 50 or so pages and Lisa Wersal offers a possibly controversial variation on that: No one is forcing you to read every word.
“If the author’s pace is a bit too laborious for me, and there are so many side tangents to the central plot that my patience wears thin, I give myself permission to jump ahead, maybe even to the end, to find out how things turn out,” wrote Wersal, who offered a proviso. “I always keep a marker at the point where I moved forward so that I can circle back if I want to, to fill in the part I missed. Sometimes I find I’m more patient once I know the ending, more willing to go along with all the twists and turns to get there.”
Mary Canney has two big tips, starting with: “Retire!” A former teacher, she used to read the books she assigned her students but said a whole world of adult books opened up to her when she retired. Now, she reads 100 or so books a year.
That does not count the 25 or so picture books per month she reads with her 5-year-old granddaughter Evie. Which is another good piece of advice for reading more: Start ‘em young.
