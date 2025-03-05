“If the author’s pace is a bit too laborious for me, and there are so many side tangents to the central plot that my patience wears thin, I give myself permission to jump ahead, maybe even to the end, to find out how things turn out,” wrote Wersal, who offered a proviso. “I always keep a marker at the point where I moved forward so that I can circle back if I want to, to fill in the part I missed. Sometimes I find I’m more patient once I know the ending, more willing to go along with all the twists and turns to get there.”