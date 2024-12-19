Our books editor, who reads 150 of 'em a year, has some thoughts on getting more reading in your life.

The question I have been asked most often since I started this job is “How much do you read?” and the answer is “A lot.” I’ve always been a big reader. As far back as I can remember, I’ve read a couple books a week (more when I went on an Agatha Christie binge a few years ago, because you can tear through those guys in a day). I’ve probably stepped that up to three books a week since I took on this job, which I’m still learning but where the amount of reading required has been the least tricky thing to pick up. Especially since the job has made it much easier to justify my reading problem.