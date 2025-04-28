Review: Minnesota native’s stories want to know -- ‘Are You Happy’

Ostlund’s narrators seem determined to ensure that readers don’t get the wrong idea, immediately qualifying potentially offensive phrasing, including the narratively relevant usage of “crazy,” “crippled” and “in the loony bin.” This tendency to over-explain detracts from what is so clearly well-intentioned storytelling, but never more so than in “The Stalker” when a nerve-wracking scene of the teacher walking to her car at night, “keys laced between [her] fingers,” is undercut one page later by the narrator unnecessarily spelling out what we just felt so viscerally: “Well, that is the specter of violence that women live with.”