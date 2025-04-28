Review: New graphic novels dig into ‘Peanuts,’ Jane Austen and Wisconsin ginseng farmers

The kind of book you don’t read so much as let it wash over you, Thompson’s poignant “Ginseng Roots” is an autobiographical sequel of sorts to 2003 masterpiece “Blankets.” While that book dealt largely with Thompson’s loss of faith, this is a more physically grounded investigation of both his family roots in the small Wisconsin town of Marathon and the complex background of the ginseng he and his siblings spent their childhood helping to grow. His reveries about using fieldwork money to buy comics, dreaming of an artistic life far from the Wisconsin mud and heat (“the fantasy of a career path that would transcend our economic class”), are mixed with the anxieties of his chosen vocation and a desire to reconnect with where he came from.