Review: New graphic novels dig into ‘Peanuts,’ Jane Austen and Wisconsin ginseng farmers

Four new graphic novels cover a gamut of subjects, from a serious-minded study of Charles M. Schulz’s artistic legacy to the quiet, creatively turbulent life of Jane Austen and a pair of memoirs, one about a trauma-haunted love life and the other about growing up in Wisconsin’s ginseng capital.
Only What’s Necessary: Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts
By: Chip Kidd.
Publisher: Abrams, 304 pages.
Has any comic artist besides Charles M. Schulz embraced such a breadth of emotions in their work, from chilly loneliness and insecurity to fuzzy-blanket sentimentality, and made it so seamless?
This re-release of the Eisner-winning 2015 survey of Schulz-iana delivers the range of emotional artistry the St. Paul-born great encompassed in his half-century of “Peanuts.” The book rummages through the Schulz Library archives and creates a chronological scrapbook of sketches, correspondence and original artwork that shows both Schulz’s creative evolution and his singular focus.
It roams from Schulz’s early days with the strip “Li’l Folks,” first published in 1947 by the St. Paul Pioneer Press, through his fast-accelerating success, as Charlie Brown and the gang’s curious musings turned from whimsical oddity to a global business. Surprise moments crop up, such as Schulz’s 1976 cover for Ms. Magazine and letters between Schulz and “Peanuts” fan Harriet Glickman, whose gently persuasive arguments encouraged Schulz to add his first black character, Franklin, in 1968.
Since the book is curated by book art legend and self-described “Peanuts nerd” Kidd, it functions as a compendium of design more than content. Zeroing in on the unassuming simplicity of Schulz’s craft, Kidd shows how the St. Paul native’s clean lines and spare dialogue amplified the work’s artistry and emotional subtext. In his introduction, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”’s Jeff Kinney explains how Schulz’s approach explains the book’s title: “No waste.” Reading the book suggests an update to one of the most iconic “Peanuts” lines: Happiness is having your own personal Schulz archive.