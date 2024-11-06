Review: New graphic novels look at vampire love, goblins and Mark Twain’s Jim, who is having a big year

For the last few years, Miller has been something like the comic world’s version of “Yellowstone” auteur Taylor Sheridan, widening his creative universe by knocking out prequels and sequels to landmark works such as “Sin City,” “300″ and, of course, “The Dark Knight.” Given that, it’s exciting to see Miller launch a fresh new series, and one based in a genre far from the urban noirs he is best known for. “Frank Miller’s Pandora” collects the first six issues of a dark fantasy tale about Annabeth, a bullied and reclusive emo teen (flame-colored hair, Beetlejuice-striped clothes) who discovers the spooky forest near her home might include a portal for otherworldly monsters.