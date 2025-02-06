Kristin Hannah’s look at women who served in Vietnam was the most checked-out book, accounting for both books and e-books, in both Saint Paul and Carver County and it was the most checked-out e-book at Hennepin County Library (for physical books, it placed second, edged out by Minnesota writer William Kent Krueger’s “The River We Remember”). If you signed up for “The Women” at HCLIB right now, you’d be at the end of a list of nearly 2,000 readers. Your odds are much better at Carver or St. Paul, both of which have just a few dozen holds (unless you want to download the audiobook, which has almost 5,000 holds in St. Paul).