St. Paul

Grand Avenue reconstruction unearths streetcar tracks, showing St. Paul’s past

Street reconstruction means Grand Old Day festivities will start east of Snelling, but there’s a lot to see on the closed road.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 11:30AM
A yellow backhoe pulls long pieces of rail track from an unpaved roadway. Small shops are visible in the background.
The reconstruction of Grand Avenue revealed old streetcar tracks near Macalester College, buried for 70 years. Here, an excavator lifts tracks out of the westbound lane of Grand between Snelling Avenue and Macalester Street. (Josie Albertson-Grove)

With Grand Old Day expected to bring thousands to St. Paul’s Grand Avenue on Sunday, a glimpse of the city’s streetcar days was briefly visible recently on a closed portion of the street.

As Grand Avenue undergoes its first full reconstruction in at least 70 years, workers ripped out the last of the street’s corroded metal tracks and wooden ties between Fairview and Snelling avenues near Macalester College.

The section is being torn up and rebuilt with funds from the 1-cent sales tax St. Paul passed in 2023 to take care of the capital city’s aging and notoriously potholed streets.

The $6.7 million project will mean new underground utilities and foundations for the first time since streetcars ran down the middle of Grand.

Streetcars once operated from what is now the University of St. Thomas to W. 7th Street and into the heart of downtown St. Paul.

A black-and-white photograph shows a streetcar on Grand Avenue in front of a row of houses. A uniformed man stands in the trolley car's door, and another man in a uniform poses in front of the car.
A streetcar on Grand Avenue, circa 1910.

The streetcar lines were paved over in the 1950s, and the cars eventually were burned at a streetcar garage at University and Snelling avenues, according to Minnesota Star Tribune archives.

Work on Grand Avenue between Fairview and Snelling will continue all summer. The street is largely closed to traffic, but the sidewalks are open.

Because of the construction, Grand Old Day events, booths and food will end at Snelling Avenue.

The festival starts with a 5K run at 8 a.m. Sunday, and the parade steps off at 9 a.m. from Dale Street.

about the writer

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

