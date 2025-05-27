A wild Uber ride with a psychic gave Minneapolis writer her novel’s ending

In her “Meet Me at the Crossroads” Megan Giddings thanks people you’d expect a writer to acknowledge, including readers and University of Minnesota English department colleagues V. V. Ganeshananthan and Julie Schumacher. There’s also at least one you might not expect: an Uber driver.
That driver, who drove the creative writing and literature professor to a New Orleans bar, claimed to be a psychic. She told Giddings personal things that left her shaken.
The psychic also gave Giddings the ending of “Crossroads,” a speculative fiction novel about twins who are faced with the appearance of a mysterious door near their Michigan home (Giddings’ editor compares it to Carl Sagan’s bestselling “Contact”). Olivia passes through the door and possibly into another world. The other twin, Ayanna, spends years struggling with the disappearance of her sister.
Giddings, 40, and husband Jon Cameron live in Minneapolis. We chatted about her third novel (the others are “Lakewood,” one of New York magazine’s ten best books of 2020, and “The Women Could Fly”). We began with that crazy car ride:
Q: No spoilers but the book ends with a scene in which Ayanna’s ride-share driver conveys a key message to her. That happened in real life?
A: Yes. In New Orleans, this woman started telling me things, some a little vague and some uncomfortably like what was going on in my life at the time. She was a nurse and apparently a psychic — this is the most New Orleans thing I can think of — and she kept saying that someone had a message for me, someone from the other side. It was so unnerving.
Q: You knew right away you were going to use it?
A: I still have no idea how to interpret what went down but I realized, “This is the next book.” There’s only one other moment in my fiction that is drawn so directly from real life. But I knew, “This is something I’m going to use.” It happened in 2021 and I was just finishing up “The Women Could Fly.”