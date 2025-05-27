A wild Uber ride with a psychic gave Minneapolis writer her novel’s ending

A: I knew for a long time I wanted to write about two things. A number of my friends were having kids and were really worried about, “How do I teach my kid to be a good person? How do I give them a foundation of caring about other people?” Even my own roots — I was raised strictly Catholic and I have really mixed feelings about having faith now but I can see that there’s where I learned even to want to care about other people, which is one thing I’m really grateful for.