Despite expense, long-term financial return on bachelor’s degree still beats other options

Many students who applied for college received their acceptance letters sometime between mid-March and mid-April and are now planning for the transition.
More people these days, though, are not going that direction and questioning the value of a college degree.
The doubts reflect several trends. For one, higher tuition rates, resulting a higher debt load when they’re done.
The wage premium earned by college graduates compared to their high school graduate peers has stagnated.
And elite colleges and universities are under fire by critics for a variety of reasons.
But data and labor market trends continue to highlight the strong longer-term returns from investing in higher education.
A bachelor’s degree tends to open doors to jobs with better pay, benefits and opportunities for advancement, and the unemployment rate of college graduates is lower than their less credentialed peers.
A Pew Research Center study found that the typical college-educated worker between 25 and 34 years old makes about $70,000 a year. That’s a significant pay premium compared with high school-educated counterparts, who make around $40,000.