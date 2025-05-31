Don’t throw away perks that come with insurance and memberships

Who doesn’t love freebies? Consumers’ Checkbook staffers sifted through member benefits and discovered dozens of free, often little-known perks.
Until July 5, Star Tribune readers can access the full list of perks, plus all of Checkbook’s other advice and ratings free via Checkbook.org/StarTribune/perks.
Credit card perks
Extended warranties: Many cards extend the manufacturer’s warranty for items you charge. For example, the Citi Platinum Select Card will add to any warranty a 24-month plan, up to seven years total, to cover repairs.
Guaranteed returns: Charge something to many American Express cards and the company will reimburse you up to $300 if you attempt to return it within 90 days but the retailer won’t take it back.
Free shipping via ShopRunner: If you have an American Express or World or World Elite Mastercard, you can get free two-day shipping and free returns for over 100 retailers.
Preferred boarding and more: Airline-affiliated rewards cards usually allow you to board early and check bags free. These perks kick in only if the primary cardholder is traveling and you pay for the trip using the card.
Reimbursement for TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or Clear frequent-traveler programs: The Capital One Venture Rewards card, for example, provides a statement credit up to $120 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck enrollment.
Cellphone protection coverage: Many credit cards now offer this benefit, which kicks in if your phone is damaged or stolen. To qualify you usually must use the card to buy your phone and to make your monthly payments.