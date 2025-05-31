Business

Don’t throw away perks that come with insurance and memberships

From AAA to warehouse clubs, you probably qualify for discounts.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 1:00PM
Warehouse clubs like Costco come with a bunch of perks beyond food discounts. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

Who doesn’t love freebies? Consumers’ Checkbook staffers sifted through member benefits and discovered dozens of free, often little-known perks.

Until July 5, Star Tribune readers can access the full list of perks, plus all of Checkbook’s other advice and ratings free via Checkbook.org/StarTribune/perks.

Credit card perks

Extended warranties: Many cards extend the manufacturer’s warranty for items you charge. For example, the Citi Platinum Select Card will add to any warranty a 24-month plan, up to seven years total, to cover repairs.

Guaranteed returns: Charge something to many American Express cards and the company will reimburse you up to $300 if you attempt to return it within 90 days but the retailer won’t take it back.

Free shipping via ShopRunner: If you have an American Express or World or World Elite Mastercard, you can get free two-day shipping and free returns for over 100 retailers.

Preferred boarding and more: Airline-affiliated rewards cards usually allow you to board early and check bags free. These perks kick in only if the primary cardholder is traveling and you pay for the trip using the card.

Reimbursement for TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or Clear frequent-traveler programs: The Capital One Venture Rewards card, for example, provides a statement credit up to $120 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck enrollment.

Cellphone protection coverage: Many credit cards now offer this benefit, which kicks in if your phone is damaged or stolen. To qualify you usually must use the card to buy your phone and to make your monthly payments.

Rental-car coverage: In the last few years, some cards dropped this type of benefit, but many still provide limited protection (typically, collision damage waiver coverage) when you rent using their cards.

Museums for free: Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card holders get free access to more than 225 cultural institutions nationwide during the first full weekend of every month.

Think outside the box office: Many cards offer access to special seating options, presales and other insider benefits for concerts, theater and more.

Warehouse club perks

Tech support: Can’t configure that new laptop or TV? If you bought it at Costco, you can call on free tech support for help.

Travel deals: We’ve sometimes found good deals on hotel rooms, airfare, cruises and car rentals through warehouse clubs. (Costco, Sam’s Club)

Get entertained for less: Members can get discounts on theme park passes, spa gift cards, movie tickets and restaurant gift cards. (Costco, Sam’s Club)

Tire deals: Checkbook shopped for tires and found you’ll likely save enough by buying at a warehouse club to recoup the cost of its annual membership. (Costco, Sam’s Club)

Extra warranty time for major appliance purchases: Costco extends the manufacturer’s warranty on many electronics and appliances for up to two years from the date of warehouse purchase or delivery.

Health insurance plan perks

Weight-loss programs: Many plans pay or subsidize fees for Weight Watchers and others.

Free or discounted fitness center memberships: Many insurers offer gym membership deals. Some will reimburse gym fees if you go often.

AAA perks

Discounts: In addition to unlocking lower hotel rates, your AAA membership can score you discounts for theme parks, movies, ski resorts and more.

Bicycle breakdown help: Get a flat or a broken chain? AAA will load up you and your bike and take you home or to a repair shop.

Travel-planning help: Along with free digital guides and discounts for hotel rooms and attractions, AAA members can access full-service travel agents at most of its offices.

Lockout help: If you lock your keys in your car, AAA will reimburse $50-$150 (depending on membership type) to get you back in.

Travel insurance: Depending on membership level, you get $500 to $1,500 trip-interruption coverage if you have an out-of-town auto breakdown.

Car seat loaners and more: AAA members can join Hertz’s Gold Plus Rewards program for free and get free car seat or booster loaners and discounted SiriusXM radio.

Amazon Prime perks

Unlimited photo storage/backup: With Prime, you get free unlimited full-resolution photo storage/backup, plus 5GB storage for video.

Music streaming: Amazon Music offers Prime members a free way to listen to their favorite tunes via playlists curated using favorites.

Free e-reads: Unlimited free access to more than 1,000 e-books and magazines. Prime members also get access to one soon-to-be-released “editor’s pick” title each month.

Prime discounts at Whole Foods: Prime members receive an extra 10% off all sale prices, plus get access to Prime-only deals.

More perk providers

Other groups offer perks. Check credit unions, USAA and college alumni groups. Many large employers offer benefits such as cellphone plan discounts.

Seniors, armed forces members, teachers and health care workers also often get perks like special hotel rates, retailer discounts and free coffee. Check the Senior List‘s roundup of senior perks; it’s updated regularly.

Twin Cities Consumers’ Checkbook magazine and Checkbook.org is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help consumers get the best service and lowest prices. We are supported by consumers and take no money from the service providers we evaluate. You can access Checkbook’s full list of free perks — and all our other advice and ratings — until July 5 at Checkbook.org/StarTribune/perks.

about the writer

about the writer

Kevin Brasler

More from Business

See More

Business

Ramstad: AI is English-centric, but it’s picking up Hmong quickly

Staff headshot
Evan Ramstad
card image

May Yang-Her and Dao Her, who run a St. Paul tech consulting firm, are tracking the rapid changes on the language of their Hmong heritage.

Business

Don’t throw away perks that come with insurance and memberships

card image

Business

Despite expense, long-term financial return on bachelor’s degree still beats other options