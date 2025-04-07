More cameras coming to nab drivers who pass stopped school buses as lawmaker eyes reduced penalty

Hundreds more school buses across Minnesota are in line to be equipped with cameras that state safety officials are hoping will catch motorists who illegally pass their extended flashing stop arms as students get on and off.
Monday’s announcement by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) comes as bus stop arm violations surge in the state . Meanwhile, one Minnesota state lawmaker wants to erase what he calls a “heavy fine” and leave the amount to the court’s discretion.
The OTS announced on Monday $1.3 million in its eighth and final round of grants to 18 districts and transportation providers for the stop arm cameras to be installed on 465 buses.
In total since the grant program started in 2022, OTS has now awarded more than $15 million toward school bus stop arm cameras. That funding will have equipped 8,000 school buses statewide with camera systems.
“The thought of a child getting killed or injured by a reckless driver on the way to school is terrifying,” OTS Director Mike Hanson said in a statement. “With nearly 10,000 school bus trips daily in Minnesota, near-misses and violations are dangerous and unacceptable.”
Roseau School District Superintendent Tom Jerome said in his statement that “the cameras will be installed on 13 buses and will help improve enforcement of traffic laws, ensuring that drivers stop when students are boarding and unloading a Roseau school bus.”
Even accounting for the COVID-19 pandemic reducing school bus travel early in the decade, the climb in school bus arm violations in Minnesota has been steep, according to state records.
There were more than 2,100 citations issued in 2024, 1,867 in 2023, 1,014 in in 2022, 774 in 2021 and 512 in 2020.