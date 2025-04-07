Stocks end modestly lower after reeling from Trump's latest threats to escalate his tariff fight

NEW YORK — Stocks ended another tumultuous day lower as markets reel from President Donald Trump’s latest threats to escalate his tariff fight. The S&P 500 sank 0.2% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. The Dow was earlier down as many as 1,700 points following even worse losses worldwide on worries that Trump’s tariffs could torpedo the global economy. It then surged to a gain after a rumor circulated that Trump may pause his tariffs. But the White House quickly called that fake news, and Trump then threatened to raise tariffs further on China.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are careening through a manic Monday after President Donald Trump threatened to crank his tariffs higher, despite a stunning display from Wall Street showing how dearly it wants him to do the opposite.
The S&P 500 was down 0.8% in late trading, but only after a shocking day of heart-racing reversals as battered financial markets try to figure out what Trump’s ultimate goal is for his trade war. If it’s to get other countries to agree to trade deals, he could lower his tariffs and avoid a possible recession. But if it’s to remake the economy and stick with tariffs for the long haul, stock prices may need to fall further.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 563 points, or 1.5%, with a little less than an hour remaining in trading, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% lower.
All three indexes started the day sharply lower, and the Dow plunged as many as 1,700 points following even worse losses worldwide on worries that Trump’s tariffs could torpedo the global economy. But it suddenly surged to a gain of nearly 900 points. The S&P 500, meanwhile, went from a loss of 4.7% to a leap of 3.4%, which would have been its biggest jump in years.
The sudden rise followed a false rumor that Trump was considering a 90-day pause on his tariffs, one that a White House account on X quickly labeled as ‘’fake news.‘’ Stocks then turned back down. That a rumor could move trillions of dollars’ worth of investments shows how much investors are hoping to see signs that Trump may let up on tariffs.
But soon after that, Trump threatened to raise tariffs further against China after the world’s second-largest economy retaliated last week with its own set of tariffs on U.S. products.