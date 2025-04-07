Shared e-bikes and scooters return to Minneapolis and could be on the streets all year

Shared electric scooters and bikes rolled out on Monday in Minneapolis, and they could stay on the streets long after the traditional riding season ends in the fall.
Vendors Lime and Spin will operate the program in 2025 and will have the option to keep their offerings available through the winter, according to terms agreed to with the city.
Minneapolis granted the companies licenses covering an entire year rather than just for the warmer weather months, a first for the city, said Dillon Fried, senior project manager for Minneapolis.
Lime was working through the night and into Monday to get its new throttle e-bikes and classic Gen4 e-scooters out, a company spokesman said.
“It’s the first day of the season,” Fried said. “We are excited to get things going.”
Last year was a banner year as users of the shared transportation took more than 1.25 million trips and logged almost 2.2 million miles, city data showed.
After hitting a low point in 2020 when the pandemic suppressed ridership, “we have been building back year over year,” Fried said. In 2024, the city recorded more rides on e-bikes and e-scooters than ever, he said. And Fried’s expecting that record to be broken this year.
Spin will have about 1,000 total bikes and scooters on the streets at the start of the season with the ability to add more if demand is high. Lime will have about 2,000 bikes and scooters in service, said LeAaron Foley, Lime’s senior director of government and community relations